The Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 10% by 2035, claims Roots Analysis

03 Aug, 2023

Driven by the success of 14 approved antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and a promising developmental pipeline, the field of ADCs has gained significant traction and are anticipated to capture a notable share of the cancer therapy market

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Antibody Drug Conjugate Market (7th Edition), 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

The potential of an antibody drug conjugate for the treatment of various disease indications, including cancer, is being slowly recognized in the pharmaceutical sector. Specifically, the success of these products can be attributed to their ability to effectively identify and eliminate diseased cells, along with low risk of side effects.

Key Market Insights 

Over 530 antibody drug conjugates are either commercialized or currently under development  

Of these, 14 antibody drug conjugates are marketed, nearly 50% are in clinical phases of development, and the remaining are in discovery / preclinical stages. Presently, most of such therapeutic leads are being developed against the HER2 (ERBB2) antigen; other popular target antigens include TROP-2 and EGFR.

Around 570 clinical trials are focused on the evaluation of antibody drug conjugates, worldwide

Of these, 458 trials were sponsored by industry players and focused on the evaluation of antibody drug conjugates for the treatment of various types of cancer. The clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased at a steady CAGR of 44%, during the period 2016-2023.

Close to USD 30 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, till date

Majority of the funding was raised through venture capital financing, amounting to around USD 7.3 billion, which represents 24% of the total capital secured since 2014. Further, close to 30% of the instances were IPOs, wherein players collectively raised more than USD 8.7 Billion.

Partnership activity has grown at an annualized rate of nearly 40%, between 2019 and 2022

In fact, 35% of the deals were inked in this domain post-2020. Majority of these agreements (58%) were either product licensing agreements and / or technology licensing agreements, followed by research and development Agreements (16%) and clinical trial agreements (11%).

Over 3,300 patents have been filed / granted in this domain, since 2019

Around 50% of the patents were filed / granted in the US; other key regions with significant intellectual capital include WIPO, China, Australia and Canada. Further, both industry as well as non-industry, players are active in patent filing activity for antibody drug conjugate.

Success protocol framework can be used by developers to enhance the chances of success of their proprietary therapeutics

The proprietary framework evaluates top antibody drug conjugates, based on parameters, namely dosing frequency, drug efficacy, drug exclusivity, fatality rate, geographical reach, intra-class competition, line of treatment, prevalence, price, type of therapy and existing competition, among developers.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 80% of the market share by 2035

Antibody drug conjugats that utilizes valine-citrulline, succinimidyl-4-(N-maleimidomethyl) cyclohexane-1-carboxylate, tetrapeptide-based linkers are likely to capture close to 70% of the market. Further, antibody drug conjugate utilizing Monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) and DM1 payloads are expected to occupy a larger share of the overall antibody drug conjugate market in 2035.

Key Questions Answered

  • What are ADCs / antibody drug conjugates?
  • How many antibody drug conjugates are available in the market?
  • What are the most common antigens targeted by antibody drug conjugates?
  • How many companies are developing antibody drug conjugate?
  • Which are the key companies in the antibody drug conjugate market?
  • What is the partnership and collaboration trend in the antibody drug conjugate industry?
  • How big is the ADC market?
  • What is the top selling antibody drug conjugate?
  • What is the growth rate of antibody drug conjugate market?
  • Which region has the highest growth rate in the antibody drug conjugates market?

The financial opportunity within the antibody drug conjugate market has been analysed across the following segments:

  • Target Disease Indication
    • Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
    • Breast Cancer
    • B-Cell Lymphoma
    • Cervical Cancer
    • Gastric Cancer
    • Lung Cancer
    • Multiple Myeloma
    • Renal Cancer
    • Other Target Disease Indications
  • Therapeutic Area
    • Hematological Cancer
    • Solid Tumor
  • Linker
    • Hydrazone (4-(4-Acetylphenoxy) Butanoic Acid (Acbut)
    • Maleimide
    • Maleimidocaproyl
    • Succinimidyl-4-(N-Maleimidomethyl) Cyclohexane-1-Carboxylate
    • Tetrapeptide-Based Linker
    • Valine-Alanine
    • Valine-Citrulline
    • Other Linkers
  • Payload
    • DM1
    • DM4
    • Duocarmycin
    • Monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE)
    • Monomethyl auristatin F (MMAF)
    • Ozogamicin
    • SG3199
    • SN-38 / Irinotecan
    • Other Payloads
  • Target Antigen
    • BCMA (TNFRSF17 / BCM)
    • CD19
    • CD22
    • CD30
    • CD79b
    • CEACAM5
    • HER-2 (ERBB2)
    • Nectin 4
    • Tissue factor
    • TROP-2
    • Other Target Antigen
  • Key Geographical Regions
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The report features input from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom upcoming generations of antibody drug conjugates are likely to garner significant interest among therapy developers and end users. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews and surveys held with the following experts:

  • Christian Rohlff, (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Oxford BioTherapeutics)
  • Paul Jaminet (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Angiex)
  • Sasha Koniev (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Syndivia)
  • Aldo Braca (President and Chief Executive Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals) and Giorgio Salciarini (Technical Business Development Senior Manager, BSP Pharmaceuticals)
  • John Burt (Former Chief Executive Officer, Abzena)
  • Michael Schopperle (Chief Executive Officer, CureMeta)
  • Jeff Landau (Chief Business Officer and Head of Strategy, CytomX)
  • Wouter Verhoeven (Former Chief Business Officer, NBE-Therapeutics)
  • Denis Angioletti (Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma)
  • Toshimitsu Uenaka (President, Eisai) and Takashi Owa (Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Eisai)
  • Justin Oh (Chief Business Officer, AbTis)
  • Sukumar Sakamuri (Former Vice President and Head of Chemistry, AmbrX)
  • Anthony DeBoer (Vice President, Business Development, Synaffix)
  • Christian Bailly (Former Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre)
  • Jennifer L. Mitcham (Former Director, SMARTag ADCs and Bioconjugates,Catalent Pharma Solutions) and Stacy McDonald (Former Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions)
  • Laurent Ducry (Former Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development, Lonza)
  • Mark Wright (Former Site Head, Piramal Healthcare)
  • Tatsuya Okuzumi (General Manager, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services)
  • Alan Burnett (Professor, School of Medicine, Cardiff University)
  • Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Leading CMO)
  • Anonymous (Director, Business Development, Leading CMO)

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in the development of antibody drug conjugates; each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details related to product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

  • ADC Therapeutics
  • Astellas Pharma
  • AstraZeneca
  • Byondis
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • Genentech
  • Gilead Sciences
  • ImmunoGen
  • Pfizer
  • RemeGen

