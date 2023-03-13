NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2027 from USD 3.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The significant growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is largely due to the overuse and misuse of antibiotics, which resuresistance microbial resistances (AMR), and the increased use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by biopharmaceutical, biotechnological, and pharmaceutical companies.

The automated laboratory instruments to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

Automated laboratory instruments holds the largest market share in 2022.Automated identification and susceptibility systems are more expensive than manual conventional ones but offer the advantage of quicker findings.

Although automated methods are more efficient and of higher quality, some bacteria and antimicrobial agents have specific technological limitations.

The Antibacterial infections is holding the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on type, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is classified into antibacterial susceptibility testing, antifungal susceptibility testing, antiparasitic susceptibility testing and other susceptibility testing. The large share of this segment is attributed to the presence of regulatory guidelines to streamline the process of antibacterial susceptibility testing, technological advancements in this segment, and the rising burden of antibacterial resistance in developing and developed countries.

The market in North America region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest market share—35.4%—in 2022. The increasing R&D to develop novel automated AST systems, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing safety concerns, and technological advancements in antimicrobial susceptibility testing products are the key factors supporting market growth in North America

While the APAC is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing number of hospitals in Asian countries and favorable government initiatives.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3– 30%

By Designation: C-level–27%, Director-level–18%, and Others–55%

By Region: North America–35.3%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–15%, Latin America–10%, and the Middle East & Africa–5%

The prominent player in Antimicrobial susceptibility testing are bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

