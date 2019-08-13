The Antithesis of Disposable Culture: Nepal-Inspired Homewares Brand CHACCRA Launches Unique Modular Rugs for Adaptable Modern Living at the London Design Fair 2019

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modular rugs offering functional, adaptable and long-lasting designs for lovers of beautiful interiors turning away from 'throwaway culture', sit within the new collection being launched by CHACCRA, at this year's London Design Fair in September.

CHACCRA offers premium handcrafted rugs and homewares while promoting Nepalese culture through design innovation and collaboration with local communities.

Modular Collection-VIDHI, Material-Himalayan Natural Wool, Hand Knotted in Nepal Modular Collection-Thankga, Material-Himalayan Hemp, Hand Knotted in Nepal

Sharon Shi, CHACCRA's founder, explains: "Our handmade rugs are the antithesis of disposable culture. They are beautifully made and long-lasting, aimed to tap into people's desire for great design pieces, with our modular designs bringing extra flexibility for interior design."

She added: "We want to integrate function and beauty, but go further in supporting an energised, positive, uplifted yet balanced lifestyle – for all who come into contact with us; from the craftspeople and international designers we work with, through to our customers.

The new collections fuse artisan techniques with abstract and spiritual designs, utilising colour and contemporary contexts to encapsulate yet innovate ancient crafting techniques; while promoting Nepalese culture.

Julia Guenther from Germany and London-based Mylene Spencer form part of the team who designed this new collection. They were drawn to CHACCRA through a shared passion for diversity in design, coupled with a desire to make a positive difference to people and our environment.

Mylene, who transformed the initial concept into reality for the Modular Collection, said: "I'm hoping that not only can we be inspired by Nepal's incredible crafting tradition, but that we can work towards translating the beautiful local culture into modern design. Through this we strive to support development and local employment through design innovation and collaboration with local communities."

The concept for the Modular Collection derived from the need to tap into the 'thoughtful consumer' to create a functional, adaptable and long lasting modular rug using beautiful textiles and textures from renewable hemp fibres and Tibetan wool. They have been designed to enable users to create different shape formation and styles to use across a variety of spaces and rooms.

Event Details

London Design Fair, Hall 10, Booth 31. Old Truman Brewery. 19-22 Sept.

Panel Discussion: "People and Planet before Profit", at RB12, London , 6pm 19th Sept. www.londondesignfestival.com/event/people-and-planet-over-profit

