The APAC Lighting Fixtures Industry to 2025 - by Country and for Asia Pacific as a Whole

The report, now at its fifth edition, analyses the Lighting fixtures market in 7 Asian Pacific countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam), a market with an estimated consumption (at factory prices) that, in 2021, amounts to USD 6.3 billion.

The Study provides data and trend (2016-2021) on the production, the international trade and the market size of the lighting fixtures industry, broken down by consumer/residential and technical/professional lighting (divided in architectural/commercial, industrial, and outdoor). An overview of the top players in the lamps lighting market is also provided. Forecasts up to 2025 for the lighting fixtures market and selected economic indicators are included for each considered countries.

The first chapter offers an overview of the lighting industry in Asia Pacific (7 country) as a whole, ranking the top companies as total lighting sales (including: Lighting fixtures, LED and Conventional lamps), as lighting fixtures sales by segment (consumer/professional, indoor/outdoor), specific products and applications (downlights, projectors, high bays, etc.; hospitality, retail, healthcare, street lighting, etc.), light sources (LED share), distribution channels.

After a first glance of the Asian Pacific lighting market as a whole, the report is structured as follows, for each country:

Paragraph I Market size, activity trend and forecast offers an overview of the lighting fixtures industry with data on production, consumption and international trade for the period 2016-2021 and forecast up to 2025.

Paragraph II International trade provides detailed tables on lighting fixtures exports and imports, by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, highlighting the main destination for lighting fixtures exports and the top lighting fixtures importers, and data on international trade of lamps, pointing out the percentage share of LED based lamps on total exported and imported lamps.

Paragraph III Competitive system offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each market via detailed tables showing sales data and market shares and short company profiles.

Paragraph IV Light sources provides an estimated breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by light sources (penetration rate of the LED lighting segment versus conventional lighting sources).

Paragraph V Distribution channels gives an overview of the main distribution channels. A selection of architectural companies involved in the lighting business, a selection of the main associations and trade fairs, a focus on the most relevant cities for each country are also included.

Paragraph VI Economic indicators provides data and forecasts for selected macroeconomic indicators, population and social trends, and building activity.

Key Topics Covered:

Lighting market in Asia Pacific (7 Countries) - Lighting industry at a glance: Lighting fixtures production, international trade and consumption; trade and consumption of Lamps, estimates of total lighting market.

(7 Countries) - Lighting industry at a glance: Lighting fixtures production, international trade and consumption; trade and consumption of Lamps, estimates of total lighting market. Lighting market forecasts up to 2025, by country and for Asia Pacific as a whole

as a whole Competitive system: the top players. Estimated sales data and market shares of the leading companies for: Total Lighting, Lamps, Lighting fixtures, Residential/ Consumer, Commercial/ Architectural, Industrial and Outdoor Lighting markets, LED-based lighting. Short company profiles.

Breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by style, products type, applications, distribution channels for a sample of companies and sector estimates.

Lighting demand in a selected sample of Asian-Pacific cities

COUNTRY ANALYSIS: Indonesia , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Thailand , Vietnam

For each country considered:

Market size, activity trend and forecast: lighting fixtures time series on production, consumption and international trade. Forecast on the trend of the lighting market and selected economic indicators.

International trade: export and import flows of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, and data on international trade of lamps.

Competitive system: estimated lighting sales data and market shares among the major local and international players present in each market, as well as short company profiles

Light sources: LED lighting segment versus conventional lighting sources

Distribution: overview of the main distribution channels and selection of architectural companies involved in the lighting business and lighting design studios. Lighting demand in selected cities

Economic indicators: data and forecasts for selected economic indicators

