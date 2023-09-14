The Apache CloudStack Community Invites Enterprises, Cloud Builders, MSPs, and Telcos to Join Its Largest Conference in Paris

The yearly CloudStack Collaboration Conference will take place on November 23-24 in Paris, France and is the biggest get-together for the global CloudStack community. The event collects developers, users, contributors to the project, integrators and project members.

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apache CloudStack community is looking forward to its biggest get-together of the year – the CloudStack Collaboration Conference. The event, which is organised by a team of volunteers from the Apache CloudStack Community, will happen for the first time in France in voco Paris - Porte de Clichy. The CloudStack Collaboration Conference is a 2-day event, seeing technical talks, user success stories, new features and integration presentations on Apache CloudStack. 

Apache CloudStack is an open-source software designed to deploy and manage large networks of virtual machines as a highly available, highly scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud computing platform. CloudStack is used by many of the world's leading service providers to offer public cloud services and by many companies to provide an on-premises (private) cloud offering or as part of a hybrid cloud solution.

CloudStack Collaboration Conference is the most significant global CloudStack and open-source cloud builder event. Attending the event provides the opportunity to meet and network with senior C-level executives from some of the world's largest telecoms, enterprises and Fortune 100 companies, as well as top engineers contributing to the project.

By joining the conference, you can expect to collaborate with a highly technical audience, working in various roles, such as cloud architects, software developers, system administrators and more!

Event registration is free, so make sure to register now whether you will attend on-site in Paris. The event will also be streamed virtually.

Another way to support the event is by holding your very own session. If you are interested in doing so, you can submit a session proposal by September 22nd. 

As an open-source-focused event, the CloudStack Collaboration conference relies heavily on community support. You can review the sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities here.

CloudstackCollab.org – CloudStack Collaboration Conference

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToIVaNj0-WQ

SOURCE Apache CloudStack

Die Apache CloudStack Community lädt Unternehmen, Cloud-Anbieter, MSPs und Telekommunikationsunternehmen zu ihrer größten Konferenz in Paris ein

