The Apax Digital Fund to acquire Solita

Solita is a digital transformation company driven by data and human insight. The company provides a range of services, including strategic consulting, service design, artificial intelligence, analytics, and managed cloud services, to its fast-growing international client roster. The company was founded in 1996 and employs more than 650 digital specialists across Finland, Sweden, Singapore, and Estonia.

The investment from the Apax Digital Fund will enable Solita to boost growth in its native Finland and accelerate its international expansion, both organically and through potential acquisitions.

Jari Niska, President and CEO of Solita, commented: "We are highly committed to be our customers' trusted advisor on their transformation journey towards a better future, and are proud of our company's accomplishments to date, which include a near tripling of our team and revenue over the last five years. We are especially happy to have achieved this while nurturing a unique and inspiring culture. We are now delighted to partner with the Apax Digital Fund as we embark on the next stage of Solita's growth and believe their team's insight and experience with other leading digital transformation companies will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business."

"We are hugely excited to partner with Solita, the leader in digital transformation in Finland, and support Jari and his talented team in developing a pan-Nordic champion," said Mark Beith, Managing Director of Apax Digital. "Solita has an outstanding end-to-end offering, with worldclass, cross-functional teams helping customers all the way – from crafting their strategy and designing their architecture to developing cutting-edge software and integrating best-in-class data and analytics."

Marcelo Gigliani, Managing Partner of Apax Digital, said, "The world's most successful companies are increasingly embracing agile technology solutions to address their digital transformations and enhance their competitive advantages. Solita has a long and proven track record in supporting its clients' digital efforts, through its unwavering focus on innovation, excellence, and people. We aim to leverage Apax's deep experience investing in leading global digital services companies to accelerate Solita's growth plans."

The investment in Solita is the Apax Funds' tenth IT services investment. Previous notable investments in the sector include Wizeline (an Apax Digital Fund investment), GlobalLogic, ThoughtWorks, EVRY, Engineering, and Zensar.

