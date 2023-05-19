The Apex at Crossgates Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony

GUILDERLAND, N.Y., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apex at Crossgates, Guilderland's newest multi-family apartment and townhome community, in the heart of the Capital Region, celebrated their groundbreaking ceremony on the morning of May 18th.

Close to 100 attendees were on-site to celebrate this magnificent community. Local vendors including Fort Orange Brewing and RAD Soap were featured throughout the event, highlighting the Apex community-centered approach. Invitees also heard from special guest speakers including Capital Region Chamber Sr. VP of Community Advancement Pete Bardunias, The United Group of Companies Inc. EVP of Development Jeff Smetana, and The United Group of Companies Inc. President and CEO Michael Uccellini.

The Apex at Crossgates will feature a diverse selection of spacious one/two/three-bedroom floor plans plus 30 townhouse-style units, offering residents excellent options for luxurious worry-free living, as well as under-building secure parking. Serving as the central hub of the community will be an expansive clubhouse boasting amenities that include remote workspaces, premium golf simulator, social lounge, tech-driven package services, state-of-the art fitness center, yoga studio, game room with pool table and card table, dog park, pet grooming, pool, outdoor kitchen with grilling stations and multi-sport courts.

The spacious apartments will have nine-foot ceiling heights, luxury bathroom finishes, elegant kitchens with stainless appliances and quartz counter tops, designer fixtures, walk-in closets, large balconies, and so much more.

Development of this community will aid in serving the Capital Region's diverse population with a variety of needs that center around seeking a living situation that perfectly combines luxury, convenience, and accessibility to everything that makes the Capital Region unique. This community will sit adjacent to Crossgates Mall, by way of a lit walking path allowing residents easy access to premier food, shopping, and entertainment options within minutes from home.

The United Group of Companies, inc and United Development Corp are overseeing the development and construction of the community in conjunction with Trinity Building & Construction Management Corp, who will serve as general contractor. The construction period is expected to be approximately 24 months, commencing February 2023. The community is managed by United Plus Property Management, LLC AMO®

About The United Group of Companies, Inc.: The United Group of Companies, Inc. is a full-service real estate company specializing in development, finance, construction, acquisition, and management. For over 50 years, United Group has developed, owned, acquired, and managed more than $3 billion in real estate assets totaling more than 20,000 multi-family units, 3,000 units of senior active adult, and independent living lite housing, more than 5,000 student housing beds, and 2 million square feet of commercial and mixed-use space. United Group is based in Troy, NY and has approximately 300 employees across the country. For more information, visit www.ugoc.com

