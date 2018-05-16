The Apex of Cycling GPS Technology Has Arrived: Refactor Fitness Launches a Comprehensive Cycling GPS System to Combine the Essential Tools of Cycling Into One Device

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the high price and lack of functionality of mainstream cycling GPS devices, Refactor Fitness, (https://www.refactorfitness.com/), has created an advanced GPS system that incorporates an HD camera with ultra-efficient LED lights into one convenient design.

The Refactor Fitness RF-1 GPS provides cyclists with a multitude of essential cycling features all in a single device. Utilizing the Android 7.0 operating system that allows for a fast, responsive and fully customizable interface, the Refactor RF-1 incorporates a front-facing HD 1080p camera recording at 30fps with a dash cam function that continuously captures the last 20 minutes of a ride. Dual ultra-efficient LED headlamps allow for cyclists to see their paths clearly while allowing drivers and pedestrians to see them from a distance. All of these features - never before contained in one system - are augmented by a sunlight visible screen, a completely waterproof system, and high capacity 3000 mAh battery that gives the Refactor RF-1 a 12-hour battery life.

"We are trying to make it easier for people to enjoy technology on their ride. Safety is also a big priority, and with lights so that cars can see you, a camera so that you can record the cars, and accident detection, we're looking to keep people safe on the roads," said J. Kevin Crowell, CEO of Refactor Fitness. "We are doing things with hardware and sensors that no one has attempted before in a cycling GPS."

Refactor Fitness RF-1 features include:

Advanced GPS Maps: Better GPS mapping functionality than standard cycling computers with pinch to zoom multitouch.

Refactor Fitness has launched a Kickstarter campaign, https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/998009867/rf-1-cycling-gps-with-lights-and-video-camera, to spread awareness about their GPS system among consumers, investment, and cycling community.

ABOUT REFACTOR FITNESS

Refactor Fitness lives in the cycling wonderland of Southern California, and its staff enjoys the ability to ride in wonderful weather and terrain. On many of their rides, they wished for a better, faster, more customizable cycling computer. Refactor Fitness wants to grow this idea into a sustainable, profitable company that is a great place to work at for people who love bikes and technology and want to build products that people are excited to own.

