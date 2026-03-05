The Apollo and the Howard Theatre Announce "Best of the Apollo" in Washington, D.C. Two Iconic Institutions. One Stage. One Night.

Comedian and actor Chris Spencer to host the April 26 live music event, bringing together two institutions that are writing the soundtrack of America.

HARLEM, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apollo Theater and the Howard Theatre today announced The Best of the Apollo, a live music event taking place on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Howard Theatre, bringing together two of the most influential stages in American music for one extraordinary night.

The Apollo and the Howard Theatre share more than a century-long parallel history. Both institutions stood at the heart of a network of stages that sustained Black performers during segregation — part of what became known as the Chitlin' Circuit — where artists built careers and shaped the sound of American music.

Best of the Apollo marks the first time these two institutions will share a stage as official co-presenters, a milestone that reflects a relationship built over generations.

"The Apollo and the Howard have long shared artists, audiences, and a cultural lineage that shape Black music in America," said Michelle Ebanks, President & CEO of the Apollo. "While we've collaborated over the years, this marks our first official co- presentation, a meaningful step in deepening the ties between Harlem and Washington, D.C. Together, we celebrate the global artists who have energized both of our stages and use this moment to expand opportunity for the next generation. This partnership not only honors culture, but it also strengthens our role as engines of economic activity, artistic development, and community growth."

Legendary artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and Marvin Gaye all performed on these stages. They moved between Harlem and Washington, defined the standard of live performance, and carried American music to the world.

"Few stages have shaped American music and entertainment as profoundly as The Apollo and the Howard Theatre," said Reggie Van Lee, Chair of the Howard Theatre Foundation Board. "From launching the careers of artists who transformed the sound of the nation to setting the standard for live performance, these institutions continue to influence culture in powerful ways. Bringing them together for Best of the Apollo honors that legacy while affirming their ongoing relevance."

The collaboration carries particular significance for Washington, D.C., where the Howard Theatre has stood at the center of the city's cultural life.

"We're excited to bring The Apollo and the Howard Theatre together for an unforgettable evening of music in D.C.," said Mayor Muriel Bowser. "These two institutions defined American music and entertainment and continue to influence audiences across the country and around the world. Hosting this collaboration at the Howard, in the heart of Shaw, honors the legacy of Black Broadway and the lasting role this neighborhood has played in shaping our nation's artistic heritage."

Best of the Apollo honors the legacy of Amateur Night at the Apollo, presented by Coca-Cola, which continues to launch emerging artists and spotlight the next wave of talent.

Comedian and actor Chris Spencer, no stranger to stages where the energy runs high, will host the evening. Stay tuned for upcoming performing artists announcements.

"The Apollo and the Howard are places where legends are born," said Spencer. "When you bring those stages together, you know something unforgettable is about to happen. I can't wait to be in the room for it — this is a night you won't want to miss."

Event Details:

What: Best of the Apollo

When: April 26, 2026 | Doors at 6:00 p.m., Show at 7:00 p.m. Where: The Howard Theatre, Washington, D.C.

Performers: To be announced

Tickets: Early-bird tickets start at $60. Tickets on sale at Howard Theatre

About the Apollo Theater

The legendary Apollo—the performing arts center and soul of American culture—plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, The Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. In 2024, The Apollo opened The Apollo Stages at the Victoria, marking the first ever expansion of The Apollo in its 90-year history. In 2025, The Apollo embarked on its first major full-scale renovation and restoration of its Historic theater to modernize and upgrade its facilities and artist and audience spaces and is expected to be completed in 2026.

With music at its core, The Apollo's programming extends to dance, theater, spoken word, and more. This includes the world premiere of the theatrical adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me and the New York premiere of the opera We Shall Not Be Moved; special programs such as the blockbuster concert Bruno Mars Live at the Apollo; 100: The Apollo Celebrates Ella; and the annual Africa Now! Festival. The non-profit Apollo is a performing arts presenter, commissioner, and collaborator that also produces festivals, large-scale dance and musical works organized around a set of core initiatives that celebrate and extend The Apollo's legacy through a contemporary lens, including the Women of the World (WOW) Festival as well as other multidisciplinary collaborations with partner organizations. For more information about The Apollo, visit www.ApolloTheater.org .

About the Howard Theatre

Opening its doors in 1910, the Howard Theatre is the world's first legitimate theater for African American audiences. Located in the heart of Washington, D.C., it remains a premier destination for live music and a cornerstone of the city's cultural history.

