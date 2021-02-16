The App-Garden Partners with TransACT Communications to Offer K12 Better Options for Modern Transportation, Operations and HR Challenges
Feb 16, 2021, 05:49 ET
LYNNWOOD, Wash., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransACT Communications (transact.com) has acquired App-Garden (app-garden.com), a leader in K-12 transportation and operations administrative software. The App-Garden team has over 27 years of experience in developing easy-to-use administrative software to support school bus routing, field trip management, event scheduling and facilities management, volunteer operations, virtual substitute teacher training, and more. Working together, TransACT and App-Garden are proud to offer K12 administrators cost effective software and outstanding customer service to help improve operations and service delivery in school district operations.
"Ever since starting Cook Consulting (which became The App-Garden) back in 1992, we have focused on putting our customers first always and providing excellent products paired with outstanding service. Several years ago, we decided that to maintain our growth without compromising our commitment to providing exceptional service, we needed to find a larger and seasoned company to merge with who held the same values and commitment to customer service and excellence. It took some time, but the search was well worth the waiting for as we believe TransACT is the perfect match to lead The App-Garden to increased service offerings in Tracking and Routing, truly outstanding security, and support and functionality for State Departments of Education."
- Tammy Cook, Founder and President, The App-Garden
"We are excited to welcome The App-Garden team and to be able to partner in providing customers with industry-leading software for Routing, Transportation, Facilities Management and more. Tammy, Stewart and the App-Garden team have been providing outstanding software services to schools for over 27 years, and we found a strong alignment between our respective missions to provide K-12 administrators at the local and state level with cost-effective software that reduces bureaucratic burden on education agencies. In our work together, TransACT and App-Garden customers will see increased capabilities within their products and a continued focus on exceptional consultative support and service."
- Alex Jarzebowicz, CEO, TransACT Communications, LLC
The App-Garden "Travel Tracker – Routing" and "Travel Tracker – Field Trips" solutions provide SaaS based school bus route planning, mapping, field trip planning, and proprietary driver bidding as well as a tablet-based GPS option that provides driver time tracking and student ridership tracking. This comprehensive school transportation solution makes managing and merging routes, tracking student ridership, communicating with parents, and assigning drivers significantly less time-consuming than other providers.
