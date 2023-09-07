The Apple Market to increase by USD 10.12 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The increasing demand for superfoods to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The apple market is expected to grow by USD 10.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.38% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for superfoods is notably driving the apple market. However, factors such as frequent product recalls may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Apple Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Among the major distribution channels to be considered in this segment are hypermarkets, supermarkets, retail outlets, and convenience stores. In addition to giving consumers a choice between different kinds of fresh fruit, such as apples, offline distribution channels enable them to buy in an easier way. One major factor that is likely to boost the sale of apples by means of a brick-and-mortar distribution channel will be an increase in the number of retailers who offer apples as part of their brands. A large selection of apples is available in the US-based Walmart, which is an international wholesale company that operates a network of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores. Gala apples, Honeycrisp apples, Granny Smith apples, SweeTango Apples, and Rockit apples are some of the most popular products that this company offers. Moreover, there is a focus on expansion in some of the traditional retail shops that offer varieties of fresh fruit. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the apple market in this region is driven by major markets such as China, India, and Australia. In addition, with growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits associated with apple consumption, improved economic situation, and increased availability across different distribution channels, it is expected that demand for apples will increase in this region. Furthermore, demand for quality fruit such as apples has increased due to the sustained growth of cities and improving living standards. For example, in March 2022 Coca Cola India, a subsidiary of the Coke Company, launched Fanta's new flavored apple flavor offering, Apple Delite, further expanding its multicolored assortment across India with an irresistible variety of apples. As a result, there will be a growth in demand through this expansion of retail stores, as well as the new launches of F and B Apple products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The apple market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Anderson Orchard, Auvil Fruit Co. Inc., Batlow Fruit Co. Pty Ltd, Borton and Sons, CMI Orchards LLC, Evans Fruit Co, Fowler Farms, Fruit Hill Orchard, Gebbers Farms, Gilbert Orchards, Hope Orchards, Kroger Co., Mercier Orchards, Roche Fruit, Shenandoah Valley Orchards, Singh Apple Orchards, Stemilt Growers LLC, Symms Fruit Ranch Inc, W. F. Montague Pty Ltd, and Washington Fruit Growers

Apple Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.38% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 10.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Turkey, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anderson Orchard, Auvil Fruit Co. Inc., Batlow Fruit Co. Pty Ltd, Borton and Sons, CMI Orchards LLC, Evans Fruit Co, Fowler Farms, Fruit Hill Orchard, Gebbers Farms, Gilbert Orchards, Hope Orchards, Kroger Co., Mercier Orchards, Roche Fruit, Shenandoah Valley Orchards, Singh Apple Orchards, Stemilt Growers LLC, Symms Fruit Ranch Inc, W. F. Montague Pty Ltd, and Washington Fruit Growers Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

