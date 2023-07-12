THE APPLE MUSIC SUPER BOWL LVII HALFTIME SHOW STARRING RIHANNA , EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY ROC NATION AND JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT, SCORES FIVE 2023 EMMY NOMINATIONS

Roc Nation

12 Jul, 2023, 17:36 ET

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, the most watched Halftime in history has earned five 2023 Emmy nominations. The critically acclaimed show was produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.

"We're thrilled to receive 5 Emmy nominations this year and extremely proud of our partnership with the NFL," stated Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez. "I'm particularly grateful for Roger Goodell's unwavering trust in our organization and thankful for Robert Kraft's belief in our capabilities and for making the original connection with the NFL. We look forward to continuing to elevate the Super Bowl halftime show and creating unforgettable memories for millions across the world."

In 2022, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar made history, garnering five Creative Arts Emmy nominations, winning three Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), a first ever for the show.

APPLE MUSIC SUPER BOWL LVII HALFTIME SHOW STARRING RIHANNA NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna •
FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer
Shelley Rodgers, Art Director
Lindsey Breslauer, Art Director
Maria Garcia, Art Director
Lily Rodgers, Art Director

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
Shawn Carter, Directed by

Outstanding Music Direction
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Adam Blackstone, Music Director
Omar Edwards, Music Director

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Eric Becker, Technical Director
David Alfano, Camera
Rob Balton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Kary D'Alessandro, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera
Kevin French, Camera
Shaun Harkins, Camera
Helena Jackson, Camera
Tayler Knight, Camera
Toré Livia, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Eann Potter, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
Casey Roche, Camera
Christopher Rybitski, Camera
Rod Wardell, Video Control

