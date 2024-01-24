The Appraisal Foundation Opens Call for Board of Trustees Members

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Foundation announced today that it is seeking qualified candidates to fill three public interest positions on its Board of Trustees. One term is a three-year term, and two terms are four years. All terms begin on January 1, 2025.

"The Appraisal Foundation relies on a constant stream of new talent to ensure our boards can always fulfill their mission to uphold public trust in the appraisal profession," said Foundation President Dave Bunton. "Starting this year the Trustee Nominating Committee is taking additional steps to ensure the Board of Trustees is truly representative of the Foundation by targeting key stakeholder groups that need additional representation on the Board. We have seen the committee's efforts to improve their processes through blind scoring benefit the Board of Trustees over the past two years, and I look forward to seeing how this new initiative will further advance the Board of Trustees."

Applications for the Board of Trustees are open to any member of the public with an interest in valuation, but the Trustee Nominating Committee has specifically highlighted a need for representation from the following groups:

Business Valuer

Fair Housing Advocate

International Valuer

Personal Property Appraiser

Residential Real Property Appraiser

The Board of Trustees provides financial support and oversight to the Foundation's two independent boards, the Appraiser Qualifications Board and the Appraisal Standards Board. The Board meets twice a year, and, while Trustees are reimbursed for travel expenses, they are not compensated for their time.

The Board of Trustees includes individuals from all appraisal disciplines, users of appraisal services, former appraiser regulators, academics, business leaders and community advocates. The Appraisal Foundation believes that diversity enhances the quality of its boards. When evaluating candidates, the Trustee Nominating Committee will seek to choose qualified candidates who contribute to creating a diverse Board.

Completed applications for Board vacancies must be received by March 1, 2024 . Please contact Board and Councils Program Manager Arika Cole at 202.624.3072 or via email at [email protected] with any questions about the application process.

Background: The Appraisal Foundation is the nation's foremost authority on the valuation profession. The organization sets the Congressionally-authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers, and provides voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, consistent, and objective. More information on The Appraisal Foundation is available at www.appraisalfoundation.org.

