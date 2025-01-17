The Appraisal Foundation Opens Call for Board of Trustees Members

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Foundation announced today that it is seeking qualified candidates to fill three to four public interest positions on its Board of Trustees. One term is a three-year term, and the remaining terms are four years. All terms begin on January 1, 2026.

"There has never been a more important time to get involved in the Foundation's work as we seek to make 2025 a year of impact and change," said Foundation President Kelly Davids. "We are so pleased with the high number and quality of applicants we have received over the years. Our boards need a constant supply of talent, and the competition to give back to the appraisal profession by serving on the Board of Trustees continues to be steep. I applaud all of the applicants for being willing to help the Foundation take bold, transformational steps."

Applications for the Board of Trustees are open to any qualified member of the public with an interest in valuation. The Board of Trustees always seeks to balance representation across all stakeholder groups and encourages all with an interest in serving the appraisal profession to apply. The Trustee Nominating Committee has specifically highlighted a need for representation from the following groups, although this list should not preclude any qualified candidates from other stakeholder groups from applying:

Commercial Real Property

Agricultural Real Property

Mass Appraisal

Eminent Domain

Personal Property

International Valuer

Real Estate Brokers/Agents

Consumer Advocates

Civil Rights Advocates

Banking/Lending/Finance Representatives

Academics

Others with an interest in valuation

The Board of Trustees provides financial support and oversight to the Foundation's two independent boards, the Appraiser Qualifications Board and the Appraisal Standards Board. The Board meets twice a year, and, while Trustees are reimbursed for travel expenses, they are not compensated for their time.

The Board of Trustees includes individuals from all appraisal disciplines, users of appraisal services, former appraiser regulators, academics, business leaders and community advocates. The Appraisal Foundation believes that diversity enhances the quality of its boards. When evaluating candidates, the Trustee Nominating Committee will seek to choose qualified candidates who contribute to creating a diverse Board.

Completed applications for Board vacancies must be received by March 1, 2025 . Please contact Board and Councils Program Manager Arika James at 202.624.3072 or via email at [email protected] with any questions about the application process.

Background: The Appraisal Foundation is the nation's foremost authority on the valuation profession. The organization sets the Congressionally-authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers, and provides voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, consistent, and objective. More information on The Appraisal Foundation is available at www.appraisalfoundation.org.

