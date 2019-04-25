The Appraisal Lane Helps Dealer Groups Source Core Inventory, Make More Retail Deals

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of one of the toughest first quarters of car sales since 2014, The Appraisal Lane highlights the benefits of Enterprise Trade View (or ETV) to help dealer groups cut costs, make more retail deals, increase efficiencies, and improve customer satisfaction.

Dealer groups access The Appraisal Lane's ETV from the convenience of their mobile devices – in real time and at the point of sale – when a customer who has a trade-in is either online or in the showroom. Each store has instant access to detailed information about any trade-in at any given time, complete with pictures and a condition report. ETV gives dealer groups immediate visibility into traffic that is currently at any one of their stores.

"Enterprise Trade View provides dealer groups with instant transparency across all stores to get the right trade-ins to the right rooftops at the right price," said Jordan Walters, Director of Enterprise and OEM Sales for The Appraisal Lane. "In a weak market, dealers can't afford the downside risk of putting the wrong number on a non-core unit. A dealer group's best bet – one that improves the process for consumers, too – is to get a trade-in to the store that has the highest utility for it, and the most robust knowledge about it. It's very easy to focus on what's shiny and new, but the most effective tools focus on helping dealers close more of the traffic they already have."

Walters says there are many additional benefits for dealer groups to use ETV, including the ability to:

Source more inventory from traffic that's already in their stores and for which they've already committed significant advertising dollars.

Drive core inventory to the right stores on day 1 versus day 60, after aged units have accrued substantial costs and dealers have taken the biggest hits.

Close more customers in their showrooms and reduce the acquisition costs of a retailable unit.

Achieve a better ROI on their marketing spend.

"Simply put, the trade-in is the gateway to the deal," said Walters. "It determines the equity a customer has in their car and ultimately, their monthly payment. It determines whether or not the customer can afford their next purchase. It sets the tone for the experience they have with a dealer group. ETV improves the consumer experience which helps dealers sell more cars and keep customers coming back."

The Appraisal Lane is a mobile app-based community of expert appraisers who put guaranteed cash offers on used cars. Dealers use The Appraisal Lane to manage, move, and source inventory. Consumers use The Appraisal Lane to connect with live appraisal experts in real time, answer simple vehicle condition questions, upload pictures, and get an offer for their used car in minutes. Since its launch in 2015, The Appraisal Lane has delivered more than $2.5 billion in offers on used vehicles. For more information, visit TheAppraisalLane.com.

