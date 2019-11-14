The Apurva Kempinski Bali Welcomes Guests to Bali's First Aquarium Dining Experience at Koral

At Koral, diners will feast on elegant dishes inspired by Indonesian coastal flavours and crafted from local ingredients, at a venue that's both casual and refined. More than just a restaurant, Koral offers a full bistronomic experience, combining delectable dining, laid-back ambiance and the rarefied atmosphere of an aquarium, accompanied by a hypnotic soundtrack that captures the magic and mystery of life below the waves.

"As Bali's first underwater restaurant, Koral promises something completely unique. Our bistronomic concept combines all aspects of the dining experience, with elegant dishes inspired

by local flavours, a warm and welcoming ambiance and the one-of-a-kind opportunity to dine inside a tropical aquarium," said Vincent Guironnet, General Manager, The Apurva Kempinski Bali.

"With a growing collection of outstanding restaurants, bars and lounges spread across the resort, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is quickly cementing its reputation as one of the leading culinary destinations on the Island of the Gods."

Like the rest of The Apurva Kempinski Bali – which opened in the upmarket Nusa Dua area of Bali in February 2019 - Koral takes design inspiration from the tropical characteristics of Bali and the great Majapahit empire, which brought prosperity to all of Indonesia from the 13th to 16th Centuries.

Inside, teak wood ceilings and walls made from traditional red clay bricks - the building blocks of the Majapahit empire - frame the aquamarine views through the windows and underfoot, elegant black and white tegel tiles popular among the royal court further add to the sense of historic splendour. Beyond the aquarium windows and the otherworldly glass-roofed tunnel, tropical fish swirl in a kaleidoscope of colours, creating a mesmerising backdrop for the spectacular cuisine that awaits.

TASTE OF THE TROPICS

Koral offers a menu inspired by the rich abundance of seafood available in the waters off the Indonesian coast, embellished with a wealth of fresh produce grown in the fertile lands of the archipelago. Executive Sous Chef Imam Fayumi brings skills acquired in some of the world's best hotel kitchens to Koral, transforming humble ingredients into a menu of elegant fine-dining style dishes.

Stand-out plates include 'Tomatoes Bedugul', a bright and colourful medley of ripe tomatoes and red tomato consommé, with fresh baby vegetables, creamy mozzarella cheese and tomato oil sorbet; 'Lump Blue Crab' salad with zingy Granny Smithy apple, crisp jicama and aromatic lemon basil and ginger; and the locally inspired 'Prawn & Lime', which combines stuffed jumbo prawns with spicy dabu-dabu salsa, silky potato gnocci and spicy tomato and chili sauce.

In addition to the decadent à la carte menu, Koral offers a four-course degustation menu featuring the finest seasonal ingredients with sommelier-selected wine pairings, for the ultimate underwater experience.

As well as a selection of premium wines from some of the world's best wine producing regions, Koral is home to a live cocktail station where talented mixologists prepare creative concoctions designed to complement the rich flavours of Asian spices.

The Koral signature 'Spiced Ink Mojito', is a heady blend of spiced rum, squid ink mint syrup, lime fruit ginger and kaffir leaves, and there's a selection of locally inspired house creations, handcrafted bubbly cocktails and a selection of Indonesian craft beers on offer.

Junior guests are also well catered to thanks to a dedicated kids' menu featuring popular movie characters, and a tempting selection of fresh juices and mocktails made with exotic Indonesian ingredients such as Balinese wild berry, jasmine tea and lavender puree.

Koral Restaurant is open from 18:30-23:00. 24-hour advance reservation is recommended. Please contact +62-361-2092288 or email: koral.bali@kempinski.com

Please click here for the high-res images and here for the video

About The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Standing atop the majestic cliff of Nusa Dua, with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and a tropical garden, The Apurva Kempinski Bali offers the epitome of beachfront luxury. This five-star resort in Bali presents itself as a majestic open-air theatre, an embodiment of Indonesian elegance. A collection of 475 iconic rooms, suites and villas are showcased, with 60% of the accommodation featuring its own private plunge pools. From a unique culinary journey and indigenous spa treatments, to the spacious meeting rooms and alluring chapels, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is a spectacular stage where curated experiences are brought to life. www.kempinski.com/bali

About Kempinski

Created in 1897, Kempinski Resorts is Europe's oldest luxury resort group. Kempinski's rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Kempinski now comprises a portfolio of 77 five-star resorts and residences in 34 countries and continues to add new properties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Each one reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle resorts, outstanding resorts, and prestigious residences. Each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent resort brands.

www.kempinski.com - www.kempinski.com/press - www.discoveryloyalty.com

