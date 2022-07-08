The Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport in Egypt, to Launch the First Artificial Intelligence Lab in the MENA, Together with RobotLAB from the USA. The First of its Kind Partnership in the Region.

The partnership will bring AI and robotics to AASTMT new campus in Alamin new city and will allow AASTMT students to apply their learning in the company in the USA.

SAN FRANCISCO and ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the #1 ranked university in Egypt in quality of learning – The Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport (AASTMT) and RobotLAB, the leading educational robotics company, jointly announced signing a first-of-its-kind partnership between the parties to build an artificial intelligence and robotics lab on the campus.

The AI LAB is the first and largest of its kind in MENA region includes:

Autonomous Agents Station

Smart Warehouse Station

Human Robot Interaction Station

Underwater Robotics Station

Industry 4.0

Smart Patrolling Station

Smart Transportation Station

Robot Receptionist

For Professor Ismail Abdel Ghafar, president of the AASTMT academy, this partnership will bring an enriching experience for the students and the campus and help prepare the students to their future careers.

"AASTMT has been dedicated to fostering a highly professional environment of advancing knowledge, developing human potential, and breaking new intellectual and academic ground with the aim of improving the lives of human beings and of communities all over the Arab and the whole World," said Prof. Ghafar, "Our partnership with RobotLAB signifies a big step into the future of robotics and AI, and we are very excited to introduce this game-changer lab exclusively for our students and the institution and can't wait to see the positive impact it will have on our community," Prof. Ghafar added.

The AI LAB by RobotLAB is a turnkey, state-of-the-art modular learning space designed to enable students' rotation between AI stations. Each configuration includes robots and teaching resources and provide learners with practical hands-on activities exposing them to multiple disciplines and various scenarios in which Artificial Intelligence takes control of our lives. It gives students a unique and rich learning experience to ensure that they are ready for their career life in-the-2030's.

"We are excited to partner with AASTMT," said Elad Inbar, RobotLAB CEO, "This partnership is above and beyond a typical deployment of an AI lab, this is beyond providing robots and training materials. This is about supporting the leading university in Egypt by bringing Silicon Valley know-how to the Middle East, and about knowledge-transfer, bringing students from Egypt to the Silicon Valley. Hands-on experience is the best way to learn, and to prepare for the real life post the studential life"

As part of the partnership RobotLAB will host AASTMT students at its offices located in the USA in California and Texas, for hands-on internship with the leading robotics company. Students will learn what it takes to deploy robots in a commercial environment, learn how to program and configure robots to navigate autonomously, relationship with robot manufacturers, participate in sales and marketing meetings, and over to how to repair robots. The students that will be selected for the program will gain massive, real-world, knowledge!

The Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport (AASTMT) is a regional university operated by the Arab League which runs programs in marine transportation, business, and engineering. AASTMT started as a notion in the Arab League Transport Committee's meetings on 11th of March 1970. The Academy's inception was in 1972[3] in the city of Alexandria, Egypt. After that it expanded into Cairo. The vision, mission, and core values of the AASTMT reflect its philosophy since its establishment, as well as an affirmation of its desire to be the beacon of science in Egypt and the Arab region. They also highlight that the AASTMT is an effective agent in achieving sustainable economic and social development.

Founded more than a decade ago, RobotLAB is the premier educational-robotics company. The company's innovative use of robots in the classroom was recognized by prominent organizations and won the company multiple awards such as the Best EdTech Company (SxSWEdu), the Gold in education category (Edison Awards), a Game Changer award (RoboBusiness), Best STEM tool (EdTech Digest), and many more. Trusted by educators in more than 2,500 schools, RobotLAB is the leader in the educational-robotics market, ensuring schools' investment in technology won't be wasted. Its flagship product, Engage! K12 is designed to engage students and help them master the skills they need in order to ensure career and college readiness while developing 21st-century skills.

