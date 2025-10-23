The Arbella at Bramble Hill gifts $100,000 to the Worcester Affordable Housing Trust Fund, marking the funds first non-federally funded contribution

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The developer behind The Arbella at Bramble Hill, Worcester's newest 55+ Active Adult community located on the former Higgins Estate on Salisbury Street, has donated $100,000 to the Worcester Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF). This donation marks the AFTH's first non-federally funded contribution.

"We're so grateful to the Arbella at Bramble Hill team for their $100,000 donation to the Worcester Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Their voluntary contribution shows a true commitment to Worcester's housing goals and helps us continue investing in the creation of safe, affordable homes for residents across the city," Jeannette Tozer Kazmi, Worcester's Affordable Housing Trust Fund Manager said.

The Worcester Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF) was established in 2021 with the goal of creating and preserving affordable rental and homeownership housing for low- and moderate-income residents. So far, they have invested more than $18 million to support hundreds of affordable homes across the city.

"We couldn't have picked a more special city to develop and give back to," Gabriella Uccellini, Senior Managing Director of Finance for United Group said. "I was a 2019 graduate of the College of Holy Cross. My uncle, Tom Uccellini, was a 1973 graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute. And my mom, Aimee Uccellini, was a 1992 graduate of Assumption College right down the road, so my family has long ties to the city of Worcester."

The funds donated to the Worcester AHTF from the Arbella at Bramble Hill and Uccellini family will allow the group to continue their mission across the city.

"We hope their leadership inspires other organizations and developers to join us in investing in Worcester's housing future," Kazmi said.

"There is a major housing crisis right now in the United States," Uccellini adds. "So, if we can play even a small role with adding to the housing pies to create more opportunities for families, we're proud to do it in the city of Worcester."

Contact: Jeddy Johnson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 518-805-7884

SOURCE The Arbella at Bramble Hill