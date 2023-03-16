The Arbitrum Foundation Announces DAO Governance for the Arbitrum One and Nova Networks and Airdrop of $ARB Token to Arbitrum Users

The launch of the DAO Governance marks a significant milestone in the decentralization of the Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova networks, becoming the first EVM rollup technology to achieve Stage 1 decentralization

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbitrum Foundation today announced the launch of DAO governance for the Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova networks, a massive leap forward in the decentralization of the two networks. Alongside the DAO governance structure, The Arbitrum Foundation also announced an upcoming drop of $ARB to users of the Arbitrum ecosystem on Thursday, March 23.

Late last year, Vitalik Buterin proposed a 3 stage schema for decentralizing rollups, and with today's announcement Arbitrum has now become the first EVM rollup ever to achieve Stage 1. The milestone signifies an important achievement for both Arbitrum networks and for the state of Ethereum scaling more broadly.

The $ARB token will facilitate the decentralization of the Arbirum network, and the $ARB airdrop will place the governance token in the hands of the users who are actively participating in the Arbitrum ecosystem. Users can visit gov.arbitrum.foundation and follow the prompts for eligibility details and to claim their share in governance. The majority of the $ARB supply will be under the control of the Arbitrum community via The Arbitrum Foundation, accelerating growth of the ecosystem organically. $ARB token holders will govern The Arbitrum Foundation through the Arbitrum DAO.

Steven Goldfeder, CEO and Co-Founder of Offchain Labs commented: "We are extraordinarily excited for the official launch of The Arbitrum Foundation and DAO governance and to see Arbitrum One become the first EVM rollup to advance to Stage 1 decentralization, a tremendous milestone for both Arbitrum and Ethereum. Through the community airdrop, the delegation process, and the introduction of the Security Council, community participation and control is at the forefront of today's announcement, and the requirements for receiving a share of Arbitrum governance have been crafted meticulously, optimizing for the longevity of the ecosystem and community. Looking ahead, we're moving closer and closer toward a decentralized financial system, with the Arbitrum technology at the very forefront of that.."

To facilitate effective community governance, users will be able to delegate voting power to individuals they view as effective stewards of their values. Delegates will be expected to vote on proposals that pass through the Arbitrum DAO in a way that represents the token-holders who have assigned their voting power to them. The Arbitrum DAO will have the power to control key decisions at the core protocol level, from how the chain's technology is upgraded to how the revenue from the chain can be used to support the ecosystem. Those interested in becoming a delegate are encouraged to visit the governance forum and apply.

Crucially, Arbitrum's governance will be self-executing, meaning that the DAO's votes will directly have the power to effect and execute its on-chain decisions, and not rely on an intermediary to carry out those decisions. Self-executing governance is a critical milestone for decentralization and giving the community the power to govern the chain, and Arbitrum is leading the way as the first L2 to launch self-executing governance.

The Arbitrum Foundation also announced the creation of the Arbitrum Security Council, a 12-member multisig of highly regarded community members designed to ensure the security of the chains and be able to act quickly in the event of a security vulnerability. The decision-making powers of the Security Council are determined by a smart contract that will require multiple secure signatures by its members in order to implement any changes to the protocol. In case of emergency, the Arbitrum Security Council will be able to act quickly but this will require participation from 9 of the 12 members. The Arbitrum DAO will be the ultimate governing body over the Arbitrum Security Council, with elections for the Council being held twice annually.

The introduction further reinforces Arbitrum's focus on decentralization by giving the community the ability to play a more active role in Arbitrum governance and have a say over what occurs within the ecosystem.

Arbitrum is the leading Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum, boasting the highest Total Value Locked (TVL) across all L2 networks with approximately $3.61B, 55% market share across all rollups, and the Arbitrum One network recently surpassed Ethereum daily transactions on two occasions.

For more information, please visit the Arbitrum blog: http://arbitrumfoundation.medium.com/

About Offchain Labs

Offchain Labs is a venture-backed and Princeton-founded company that was the initial developers of Arbitrum, a suite of secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum's technologies instantly scale dApps, significantly reducing costs and increasing speed, without sacrificing Ethereum's security. Porting contracts to Arbitrum requires no code changes or downloads as Arbitrum is fully EVM compatible. Offchain Labs also maintains Prsym, the leading Ethereum consensus client.

About The Arbitrum Foundation

The Arbitrum Foundation has a mission to help support and grow the Arbitrum network and its community while remaining at the forefront of blockchain adoption. The Foundation oversees the $ARB token and governance structure as well as the Arbitrum Security Council, a 12-member multisig of well regarded community members designed to ensure the security of the chains.

