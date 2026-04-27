The Arbors of Bedford Assisted Living Community Named Among Nation's Best in 2026 U.S. News & World Report Senior Living Ratings

Resident & Family Feedback Earns Bedford Senior Assisted Living Community Top Honors

BEDFORD, N.H., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbors of Bedford, a Benchmark Mind & Memory Care community, has been recognized as one of the best senior living communities in both New Hampshire and the nation, earning top honors in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living ratings.

The Arbors of Bedford achieved "Best" status by earning the highest possible rating in Memory Care. Survey responses highlighted outstanding performance in key areas including safety, quality of care, community leadership, staff, value and overall resident experience.

Selected from nearly 200 communities statewide, The Arbors distinguished itself through exceptional feedback from residents and their families. The community is also the only one in the greater Manchester area to receive this prestigious recognition.

The Arbors is owned and operated by Benchmark Senior Living, which manages communities across the Northeast. It is one of 49 Benchmark communities recognized this year.

"This recognition is a testament to the trust that residents and their families place in us and the extraordinary work of our associates," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark Senior Living. "At Benchmark, we are driven every day to raise the standard for what senior living can and should be – creating communities where seniors truly thrive."

Located off Route 3, just a few minutes from Bedford's excellent shopping and dining along the Merrimack River, The Arbors has provided trusted assisted living with memory care for local seniors for nearly 20 years. The memory care assisted living community offers care for those living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Residents benefit from 24/7 personalized support tailored to their individual needs.

The Arbors' personalized Mind & Memory Care program is delivered within a thoughtfully designed secure neighborhood that fosters both independence and meaningful connection. Specially trained associates provide round-the-clock, needs-based care complemented by engaging daily programs that support cognitive function and overall well-being. In addition, residents have access to a wide range of common spaces, including multiple dining and recreation rooms, a library, hair salon, spacious living areas, riverside courtyards and more.

For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has helped consumers make informed decisions across critical life moments, from choosing a college or hospital to selecting a senior living community.

Now in its fifth year, the Best Senior Living ratings are based on objective, data-driven analysis of resident and family survey feedback from hundreds of thousands of respondents nationwide. Only communities that meet U.S. News' rigorous standards earn a "Best" designation.

"Choosing a senior living community is a significant life decision for older adults and their families. U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings provide a transparent, data-driven tool to help families identify the highest-quality care available," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "We commend the communities that have earned this distinction, which reflects a deep commitment to resident well-being and exceptional service."

For more information about The Arbors of Bedford, click here.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

SOURCE The Arbors of Bedford