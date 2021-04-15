The Arc Allegany-Steuben Invests in Electrostatic Technology to Help Customers Safeguard Their Environments from Illness-causing Germs

WELLSVILLE, N.Y., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arc Allegany-Steuben is proud to announce our recent investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System, an electrostatic sprayer, to provide more comprehensive surface disinfection coverage to help prevent the spread of germs on hard, nonporous surfaces more effectively that can cause illness.

At The Arc Allegany-Steuben, we are committed to doing everything we can to help enhance the safety and wellbeing of building occupants all year round. With the Clorox® Total 360® System, we have enhanced our infection prevention offerings and protocols to help prevent the spread of germs on hard, nonporous surfaces that can cause illness including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Our goal at The Arc Allegany-Steuben is to help our cleaning crews maintain a safer and healthier environment for the visitors of the buildings they clean and disinfect by ensuring our trained team uses one of the best disinfection technologies available and implements effective enhanced infection control protocols," said Chris Koehler, Director of Business Operations for The Arc Allegany-Steuben. "The Clorox® Total 360® System allows us to more effectively and efficiently cover high-touch and hard-to-reach surfaces for a more comprehensive disinfection."

The Clorox® Total 360® System works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged droplets that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the disinfecting solution to reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including areas where conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.

The Arc Allegany-Steuben currently uses the Clorox® Total 360® system to disinfect common areas and public spaces including banks, churches to office buildings and doctor's offices. In addition, we pay particular attention to disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as restroom sinks and stalls, desks and tabletops, computer keyboards and mice, to door handles and light switches.

"The Clorox® Total 360® System enables our team to do their job better and provide our customers with greater peace of mind," added Chris Koehler, Director of Business Operations for The Arc Allegany-Steuben. "We are proud to serve our local community with this premium technology and help provide them with enhanced safety against the spread of germs on surfaces that can cause illness."

The CloroxPro™ Clorox Total 360® Disinfectant Cleaner 1 used with the Clorox® Total 360® System has been approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces.

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, please visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

The Arc Allegany-Steuben is a not-for-profit agency that provides supports and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. The Arc Allegany-Steuben is a chapter of The Arc New York and The Arc of the United States. Our mission is to support and respect people's choices on their journey to independence. For more information, please visit www.thearcas.org.

