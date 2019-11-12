The Archdiocese for the Military Services Opens Private-Label Donor-Advised Fund Powered by Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund (KCCF), in collaboration with the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA (AMS), launched the first-ever KCCF diocesan private-label donor-advised fund (DAF). The link to the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA donor-advised fund is: AMS-DAF

AMS provides the Catholic Church's full range of pastoral ministries and spiritual services to those in the U.S. Armed Forces. Under the partnership with AMS, donors will be able to make gifts that may be eligible for a tax deduction on a flexible timetable through the AMS private-label donor-advised fund to other qualifying organizations.

A donor-advised fund is a philanthropic vehicle established at a public charity. It allows donors to make a charitable contribution, and potentially receive an immediate tax benefit when they establish and contribute to a donor-advised fund and then recommend grants from the fund over time. KCCF's private-label donor-advised fund is a turn-key solution that provides a customized platform for institutions, without significant financial, legal and administrative costs often associated with building and maintaining a proprietary program.

His Excellency, the Most Reverend Timothy P. Broglio, J.C.D., expressed his appreciation for being the first archdiocese to partner with the Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund in its new private-label donor-advised fund initiative. Archbishop Broglio said, "The new AMS Donor-Advised Fund will provide an important new philanthropic giving vehicle to benefit the global mission and ministry of this Archdiocese, and other organizations whose missions are in line with Catholic teachings. I am deeply grateful to the Knights, who have been a steadfast supporter of the AMS for many years, for introducing yet another way for the faithful to support pastoral care for the Catholic men and women who serve our nation in uniform, and their families."

Dennis Gerber, president of KCCF, said, "Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund is excited to collaborate with the AMS to enable their donors to take their giving to the next level. The AMS donor-advised fund powered by KCCF provides a safe, secure, and confidential giving platform for donors of all levels and giving experiences."

The greatest benefit for institutions in establishing a private-label donor-advised fund through KCCF is donor intelligence and data made available to the organization; building a closer relationship with donors is one of the greatest opportunities for both non-profit and profit organizations.

Today, donor-advised funds are the fastest-growing segment of charitable giving vehicles, even ahead of private foundations, trusts, annuities and pooled income funds and have outnumbered private foundations for several years.1 Donor-advised funds make it easy to donate assets that might otherwise not be contributed to charity, and they also make it easy to distribute funds thoughtfully and impactfully to charities.

More information about KCCF can be found here: www.knightscharitable.org

To establish a donor-advised fund with the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, please visit: AMS DAF-Application

Donor-Advised Fund Inquiries: Media Inquiries:



Dennis Gerber Shari Smith President, KCCF Communications Manager, Insurance & Investments Knights of Columbus Headquarters Knights of Columbus Headquarters 1 Columbus Plaza | New Haven, CT, 06510 1 Columbus Plaza | New Haven, CT, 06510 833-877-0728 203-800-4989 charitablefund@kofc.org |www.knightscharitable.org shari.smith@kofc.org | www.kofcassetadvisors.org

Further Information:

About Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund

Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund is an independent 501(c)(3) public charity. It allows individuals to make a charitable contribution, receive an immediate potential tax benefit and then recommend grants from the fund over time to any 501(c)(3) charities that do not conflict with Catholic values.

Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund furnishes the opportunity to create a legacy of generosity by personalizing the name of a fund, safeguarding philanthropic goals and strategically advising gifts to organizations that align with Catholic values, principles and teachings.

Investing involves risk. The value of a donation to a donor-advised fund will fluctuate over time and may gain or lose money, which will affect total benefits ultimately received by charities.

Information provided is educational in nature and is not intended as legal, tax, financial or other professional advice. Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund does not provide legal, tax, financial or other professional advice. You should consult professional advisors concerning the legal, tax or financial consequences of your charitable activities. Tax information provided relates to federal tax matters only and availability of certain federal tax deductions may depend on whether you itemize deductions.

For more information, please visit: www.knightscharitable.org

About Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA

The AMS was established as a separate U.S. archdiocese by Saint John Paul in 1985, with the responsibility to provide for the pastoral care of Catholics serving in the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, enrolled in the five U.S. Military Academies, undergoing treatment at any of the 153 Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers (U.S., Puerto Rico, and Guam), employed by the federal government beyond U.S. borders, and the families of these populations. The AMS is the only U.S. diocese responsible for endorsing and granting faculties to priests and deacons to minister to this particular group of approximately 1.8 million men, women, and children - Catholic faithful who originate from all U.S. dioceses.

For more information, please visit: www.milarch.org

You should consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the donor-advised funds carefully before investing. Nothing presented herein is intended to constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on any information provided herein. Nothing presented herein should be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell a particular type of security or follow any investment technique or strategy. No guarantee of investment performance is being provided and no inference to the contrary should be made.

For more information, please visit: www.kofcassetadvisors.org

State Disclosures:

Colorado : Colorado residents may obtain copies of registration and financial documents from the office of the Secretary of State, 303-894-2860, www.sos.state.co.us/ registration number pending

: residents may obtain copies of registration and financial documents from the office of the Secretary of State, 303-894-2860, www.sos.state.co.us/ registration number pending Florida : A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER SERVICES BY CALLING TOLL-FREE 1-800-HELP-FLA. REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL, OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE. REGISTRATION # PENDING

: A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER SERVICES BY CALLING TOLL-FREE 1-800-HELP-FLA. REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL, OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE. REGISTRATION # PENDING Maryland : For the cost of postage and copying, documents and information filed under the Maryland charitable organizations laws can be obtained from the Secretary of State, Charitable Division, State House, Annapolis, MD 21401, 800-825-4510."

: For the cost of postage and copying, documents and information filed under the charitable organizations laws can be obtained from the Secretary of State, Charitable Division, State House, 21401, 800-825-4510." Mississippi : The official registration and financial information of Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund may be obtained from the Mississippi Secretary of State's office by calling 1-888-236-6167. Registration by the Secretary of State does not imply endorsement by the Secretary of State

: The official registration and financial information of Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund may be obtained from the Secretary of State's office by calling 1-888-236-6167. Registration by the Secretary of State does not imply endorsement by the Secretary of State New Jersey : INFORMATION FILED WITH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CONCERNING THIS CHARITABLE SOLICITATION AND THE PERCENTAGE OF CONTRIBUTIONS RECEIVED BY THE CHARITY DURING THE LAST REPORTING PERIOD THAT WERE DEDICATED TO THE CHARITABLE PURPOSE MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE STATE OF NEW JERSEY BY CALLING 973-504-6215 AND IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT http://www.state.nj.us/lps/ca/charfrm.htm. REGISTRATION WITH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT

: INFORMATION FILED WITH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CONCERNING THIS CHARITABLE SOLICITATION AND THE PERCENTAGE OF CONTRIBUTIONS RECEIVED BY THE CHARITY DURING THE LAST REPORTING PERIOD THAT WERE DEDICATED TO THE CHARITABLE PURPOSE MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE BY CALLING 973-504-6215 AND IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT http://www.state.nj.us/lps/ca/charfrm.htm. REGISTRATION WITH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT New York : Upon request, a copy of the latest annual report can be obtained from the organization or from the Office of the Attorney General, by writing the Charities Bureau, 120 Broadway, New York, NY 10271.

: Upon request, a copy of the latest annual report can be obtained from the organization or from the Office of the Attorney General, by writing the Charities Bureau, 120 Broadway, 10271. North Carolina : Financial information about this organization and a copy of its license are available from the State Solicitation Licensing Branch at 1-888-830-4989. The license is not an endorsement by the State.

: Financial information about this organization and a copy of its license are available from the State Solicitation Licensing Branch at 1-888-830-4989. The license is not an endorsement by the State. Pennsylvania : The official registration and financial information of Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund may be obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of State by calling toll free, within Pennsylvania , 1 (800) 732-0999. Registration does not imply endorsement.

: The official registration and financial information of Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund may be obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of State by calling toll free, within , 1 (800) 732-0999. Registration does not imply endorsement. Virginia : Financial statements are available from the State Division of Consumer Affairs, Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services, P.O. Box 1163, Richmond, VA 23218.

: Financial statements are available from the State Division of Consumer Affairs, Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services, P.O. Box 1163, 23218. Washington : The notice of solicitation required by the State Office of Consumer Affairs is on file with the Washington Secretary of State, and information relating to financial affairs is available from the Secretary of State, and the toll-free number for Washington residents: 800-332-4483

: The notice of solicitation required by the State Office of Consumer Affairs is on file with the Secretary of State, and information relating to financial affairs is available from the Secretary of State, and the toll-free number for residents: 800-332-4483 West Virginia : West Virginia residents may obtain a summary of the registration and financial documents from the Secretary of State, State Capitol, Charleston, West Virginia 25305. Registration does not imply endorsement.

1 Source: National Philanthropic Trust, 2018 DAF Report

SOURCE Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund

Related Links

https://www.knightscharitable.org

