The Archdiocese of Cincinnati Raises Over $1.4 Million this #GivingTuesday with GiveCentral

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third #GivingTuesday campaign by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has resulted in a record-breaking success with more than $1.4 million in donations. The Archdiocese partnered with GiveCentral for the campaign, an online fundraising platform for churches and nonprofits. The platform helped manage all donor and donation information. "GiveCentral's willingness and ability to customize all our giving pages and the constant availability of their support team has helped us significantly exceed all our previous year results," says David Kissell, Chief Development Officer, Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

In the campaign, there were 137 organizations and 3367 donors that participated and helped in achieving more than the goal amount of $500,000. "The goal on our end was to create a smooth process for all organizations to manage their individual campaigns, so that they could successfully promote the fundraiser to their donors. We wanted to make sure that we provided the support needed throughout the months surrounding #GivingTuesday", says Bridget Daly, VP of Business Development, GiveCentral. The fundraising platform provided training and assistance to all the participating organizations and churches in creating their online giving page and managed all transactions, reconciliation and tax reporting. Teresa Meyer, Development Communications & Marketing Manager, Archdiocese of Cincinnati states, "We began planning and preparing for the campaign last summer, but the main promotions started in early November. Several training sessions were offered in the months leading up to the giving day, and we also provided extensive marketing and social media content for participating organizations to utilize."

The amount collected will be used to aid all kinds of financial needs that has multiplied due to the current global health crisis. Kissell adds that, "to help be successful, we invited organizations to focus on three key points 1) clarity on the purpose of the campaign and what funds will be used for; 2) setting a realistic goal; and 3) positive leadership willing to promote the giving day."

About GiveCentral

GiveCentral is a web based donation platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising and communication activities into one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management. To date, there are over 750 nonprofits that have put their trust in GiveCentral. The company looks forward to growing and expanding its offerings in the fundraising sector. Assistance from nonprofit fundraising experts is available on GiveCentral's official website.

