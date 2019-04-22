NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The architectural coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2023.



The architectural coatings market is projected to grow from USD 65.0 billion in 2018 to USD 82.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2023. The market in APAC is witnessing high growth, which is expected to continue in the near future because of increasing residential construction and improved home remodeling practices along with rising per capita paints consumption.



Residential architectural coatings is the largest and fastest application segment of the architectural coatings market

Better economic growth and higher incomes in the last few years have resulted in the construction of several new houses and remodeling of old ones.Architectural coatings for residential construction application include new paint and repainting.



These coatings mainly include architectural and functional products, such as paints, stains, lacquers, primers, and cleaners.New paint is mainly associated with newly built residential constructions, which include both their interior and exterior application areas.



So, this drives the demand for residential architectural coatings.



APAC is the largest market for the architectural coatings market

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market, in terms of both volume and value, during the forecast period.APAC is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of both volume and value, of the overall market in 2018.



The market in the region is driven by the growing population and economic growth. Both residential and non-residential sectors are expected to grow in China and India during the forecast period, which, in turn, will drive the demand for architectural coatings in this industry.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 27%, Tier 2 – 18%, and Tier 3 – 55%

• By Designation: C Level – 27%, D Level – 18%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: North America – 18%, Europe – 18%, APAC – 46%, South America- 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%



Key companies profiled in this report are PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan), Asian Paints Limited (India), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan).



