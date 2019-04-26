The Arcticom Group Acquires Southern California-Based KIC Refrigeration

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arcticom Group (TAG), a leading provider in the U.S. of commercial refrigeration and HVAC services, today announced it has acquired KIC Refrigeration, a southern California full service maintenance and repair company that focuses on supermarkets, convenience stores and commercial buildings.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. With this acquisition, TAG now owns 5 HVACR companies with locations in California, Nevada, Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizona. KIC was founded by Justin Cockle and Jason Fay, both of whom will remain involved in the day-to-day operations of the company while also taking additional leadership positions with TAG.

"We're always looking for strategic acquisitions that will grow our geographic footprint and enhance our ability to better serve our clients and expand our industry expertise," noted Jim Pape, CEO of The Arcticom Group. "Justin and Jason have built a very successful company by focusing on superior customer service and preventative maintenance, both of which align perfectly with our business approach."

Through its network of HVACR companies, TAG provides a wide variety of commercial refrigeration services including preventative maintenance, repair, installation, renovation, new system engineering and design, energy optimization and refrigerant management programs.

"Jason and I are excited to be part of The Arcticom Group where we'll have increased support to grow our business operations, while also expanding our own professional opportunities as members of this network," said Justin Cockle, co-owner of KIC Refrigeration. "We were very selective about choosing the right partner and we're confident The Arcticom Group's values match our own."

About The Arcticom Group

The Arcticom Group (TAG) is a U.S.-based network of commercial and industrial refrigeration companies that provide HVACR service/maintenance across the Western United States and installation services throughout North America. TAG's companies are committed to providing the highest quality and customer experience for the design, installation and maintenance of refrigeration and HVAC systems, typically for customers where refrigeration is mission critical. For more information, visit www.thearcticomgroup.com.

