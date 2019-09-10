The Arcticom Group Continues Growth with Acquisition of Market Refrigeration Specialists

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arcticom Group (TAG), a leading provider in the U.S. of commercial refrigeration and HVAC services has acquired southern California-based Market Refrigeration Specialists (MRS). This acquisition brings the total of HVACR companies that TAG owns to seven in the western United States. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The MRS team are well known to the customers in the west, and since their founding 33 years ago they have forged a stellar reputation for quality, integrity and responsiveness," said Jim Pape, CEO of The Arcticom Group. "Since the tragic and untimely passing of MRS's founder, Bill Badger, the leadership team at MRS and the Badger family have done a heroic job of keeping the company thriving. We (TAG) are honored to have the opportunity to add MRS to the TAG family of companies and make them an important part of the industry leading brand we are building."

Through its network of HVACR companies, TAG provides a wide variety of commercial refrigeration services including preventative maintenance, repair, installation, renovation, new system engineering and design, energy optimization and refrigerant management programs.

About The Arcticom Group

The Arcticom Group (TAG) is a leading U.S.-based commercial and industrial refrigeration company that provides HVACR service/maintenance across the Western United States and installation services throughout North America. TAG is committed to providing the highest quality and customer experience for the design, installation and maintenance of refrigeration and HVAC systems, typically for customers where refrigeration is mission critical. For more information, visit www.thearcticomgroup.com.

