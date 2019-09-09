The Arcticom Group Promotes Sarah Hall to Leadership Team

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arcticom Group (TAG), a leading U.S. provider of commercial refrigeration and HVAC services, today announced the promotion of Sarah Hall to their leadership team to lead several important companywide account teams. Her new position as Account Team Leader is the first of its kind for TAG. Sarah will be responsible for customers' success while also leading the alignment of all TAG account team efforts across The Arcticom Group.

"Sarah is a tremendous example of someone who not only excels at understanding the needs of our clients and regularly works at exceeding them, but also inspires her teammates and maintains an unparalleled reputation in the industry as a leader," said Jim Pape, CEO of The Arcticom Group. "This promotion will allow Sarah to share her unique skillset with teams and further their ability to satisfy our customers every day."

Leveraging over 15 years of experience, Sarah has navigated her way through the HVAC-R industry ranks and made her reputation in roles that catered to client service. In her most recent position as director of account management for PMC-Southwest, Sarah oversaw account managers and served as the primary client contact on large accounts.

"I'm honored to join the members of the leadership team at The Arcticom Group and am looking forward to better aligning our account teams and improving outcomes for our customers," said Hall.

About The Arcticom Group

The Arcticom Group (TAG) is a leading U.S.-based commercial and industrial refrigeration company that provides HVACR service/maintenance across the Western United States and installation services throughout North America. TAG is committed to providing the highest quality and customer experience for the design, installation and maintenance of refrigeration and HVAC systems, typically for customers where refrigeration is mission critical. For more information, visit www.thearcticomgroup.com.

Contact:

Shannon Burch

SpiderBoost Communications

305-249-1128

Shannon.burch@rbbcommunications.com

SOURCE The Arcticom Group

Related Links

https://thearcticomgroup.com

