The Arise® Platform Expands to Jamaica and India

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arise® Platform, an innovative marketplace that connects independent contractors with major customer brands, is now available in Jamaica and India.

This expansion marks growth and opportunity both for the Service Partners providing customer service in countries and for brands utilizing flexible, scalable CX services now available to better serve their customers. As the leader in work-from-home GigCX for decades, Arise's unique model opens remote work to smaller communities outside of traditional, high-population business hubs and cities.

This expansion brings Arise's global footprint across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Jamaica, and India.

"We are incredibly proud and excited to be able to bring remote CX and business services opportunities to both India and Jamaica," Robert Padron, Arise's Chief Growth Officer shares. "Not only does this greatly impact local economies and provide greater economic prosperity through work-from-home opportunities in these two countries, but it also quite literally opens up a world of possibilities for our current and future clients."

Both geographies allow Arise's clients to take advantage of traditional customer service offerings, back-office work, and gaming community work. Arise's offerings in Jamaica include contact center outsourcing with capabilities including voice, email, chat, and social media.

While India is already a source of talented Service Partners engaging with Arise Gaming, this expansion capitalizes on India's well-known ability in key areas like workforce management, quality assurance, business services, and data analytics.

By adding both nearshore and offshore capabilities, Arise broadens its reach as a global player in the CX and business services space. "For years, the Arise® Platform has created an adaptable model for Service Partners to deliver world-class customer experiences all while working from home. As Arise expands to Jamaica and India, we are looking forward to fostering economic growth and impact in these regions, while providing our clients with the flexibility to meet each of their unique needs," said Mohit Thukral, CEO of Arise.

Thousands of individual Service Partners are already registered on the Arise® Platform in both locations.

For more information about the expansion into India, please email [email protected] and for more info on the expansion into Jamaica, please email [email protected]. For all other business solutions available at Arise, please email [email protected].

About Arise

Arise is a services marketplace for innovative customer care and other services. Among various industry-leading solutions, the proprietary Arise® Platform provides infrastructure and support to enable a network of small businesses to provide passionate customer support to enterprise clients requiring scalable, flexible, real-time solutions. The small businesses providing services on the Arise® Platform leverage a breadth of industry experience to provide best-in-class brand ambassador support services.

For more information on Arise and how we can help your brand, please visit arise.com.

