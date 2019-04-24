The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association Announces Innovative Partnership with PatientPing to Enable Real-Time Care Coordination Across the State

BOSTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA) today announced a new partnership with PatientPing, the nation's most comprehensive care coordination platform, to improve patient care outcomes across the state of Arizona. The statewide partnership, coordinated through AzHHA's Affiliated Partners Program, will connect all of AzHHA's member hospitals and participating providers. Participants will have access to real-time patient information and insights from care events across the entire continuum, enabling more seamless care transitions and overall improved care quality.



"At AzHHA, we're committed to improving care for patients across the state, and ensuring that our providers have the ability to coordinate care in real time will play an imperative role in that," said Ann-Marie Alameddin, president and CEO of AzHHA. "Accessing PatientPing's real-time, interoperable data will accelerate our state-wide care coordination efforts and ensure that we're keeping with our mission to improve healthcare for Arizonans."

Through Pings, real-time, actionable notifications, and Stories, critical patient context at the point of care, providers will be able to more effectively monitor high-risk and high-utilizing patients. "This exciting new partnership with PatientPing will provide members with the data and support needed as they continue to improve healthcare for the people of Arizona," said John Koeneke, AzHHA's vice president of business development. AzHHA is leveraging PatientPing as part of its participation in the Partnership for Patients (PfP) program, a CMS-backed initiative aimed at reducing national, all-cause patient harm rates by 20 percent and 30-day readmissions by 12 percent. The program is integrated with over 4,000 hospitals across 16 Hospital Improvement Innovation Networks (HIIN), all of which are working toward continued harm reduction and improved outcomes for patients.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association and expand our national footprint into Arizona," said Jay Desai, CEO of PatientPing. "In order to improve outcomes, providers need to collaborate. With this partnership, we're able to support providers' impact on care quality across the entire state by giving them actionable data at their fingertips to allow for more seamless care transitions."

In addition to AzHHA, PatientPing has also partnered with several leading health systems in Arizona, including Innovation Care Partners, affiliated with HonorHealth, which serves an area of 1.6 million people across the greater Phoenix area. PatientPing's national network includes thousands of hospitals, health information exchanges, health plans, providers, and other entities, all of which are working together to collaborate on their shared patients, improve care outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

About the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association

Now in its 80th year, AzHHA is the statewide association giving Arizona hospitals a voice to collectively build better healthcare and health for Arizonans. As the champion for healthcare leadership in Arizona, AzHHA and its member hospitals explore ideas and take collaborative action at the state capitol, in hospitals and at home to attain the best healthcare outcomes for Arizonans. Through Better Care, Better Health and Lower Costs, we will make Arizona the Healthiest State in the Nation. For more information, visit azhha.org.

About PatientPing

PatientPing is a Boston-based care coordination platform that reduces the cost of healthcare by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform allows providers to collaborate on shared patients through Pings–real-time notifications when patients receive care–and Stories–important patient context at the point of care–and allows provider organizations, payers, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage this real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com.

