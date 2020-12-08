The ARK Chicago Enters its 50th Year Serving the City's Jewish Community with New Leadership Team Appointments

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ARK Chicago , a nonprofit that annually supports over 4,000 area Jews facing adversity, announced the newest members of its leadership team as it enters its 50th year of service. With new, visionary leadership joining the well-seasoned organization, including the appointments of Marna Goldwin as Chief Executive Officer, Steven Blonder as President of The ARK's Board of Directors, and Michael Garlin as Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer, The ARK continues to commit itself to serving the growing and changing needs of the Chicagoland Jewish community.

The ARK Chicago logo

The newly appointed leadership team is working closely with ARK staff, clients and directors to transition the established and successful programs and elevate them for the current and changing needs of Chicago's Jewish community. The organization will continue to focus on providing high-quality, free care and support to more Chicagoland Jews in a safe and dignified setting, while expanding efforts to move The ARK programs forward in all ways.

"For 50 years, The ARK has been caring for those who are most vulnerable in our community," said Marna Goldwin, newly-appointed CEO of The ARK. "I look forward to building on this legacy, partnering with the staff, volunteers, board and supporters to serve our clients, and advancing The ARK for the next 50 years." Prior to joining The ARK, Goldwin served as Chief Advancement Officer of Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School.

Steven Blonder steps further into leadership at The ARK as President of the Board of Directors. A Principal at the Chicago law firm Much Shelist, Steven joined The ARK's Board of Directors in 2016. "Over the past four years, I've seen firsthand how The ARK touches thousands of lives each year," said Blonder. "I'm honored to continue to work within this team to serve the Jewish community while broadening our reach to clients and supporters to ensure everyone has the resources and communities they deserve."

Additionally, The ARK welcomed Michael Garlin as Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer earlier this fall. In his role, he oversees The ARK's Development, Marketing and Volunteer Departments and directs Human Resources. A vibrant thought leader within the Chicago community, Garlin is the former Executive Director at Congregation Beth Shalom in Northbrook for six years and radio host with local station WCPT.

With locations in Chicago's north side and Northbrook, IL, The ARK helps more than 4,000 Chicagoland Jews facing adversity every year navigate toward self-reliance through a variety of programs meant to fit the needs of the individual. With more than 2,000 volunteers serving in a number of different departments, it has become an integral part of the Chicagoland community.

For more information about The ARK, its services, and its expansion, please visit: arkchicago.org .

Contact:

Carleigh Rinefierd

Mekky Media Relations

[email protected]

614-446-2952

SOURCE The ARK