The Armstrong Company Acquires Pruiba

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Armstrong Company ("Armstrong"), an industry-leading provider of moving, relocation and supply chain solutions, has acquired Pruiba , a South Florida corporation specializing in architectural modular wall systems installation. Armstrong's Ft. Lauderdale company has partnered with Pruiba on like projects for several years, complementing each organization's respective core competencies. Armstrong now offers clients a total solution for officescape and workspace needs, including office system installation, commercial and institutional project management, relocation, installation, and facilities planning.

"The Pruiba team brings a level of detail and skills in the installation vertical that we have never had," said Alex Herrera, President of The Armstrong Company. "John Connor's outlook of doing the right thing, caring for his people, maintaining integrity, and delivering a high-quality product fit extremely well with our culture. His incredibly skilled team combined with Armstrong's infrastructure and capacity will take us to new heights," Herrera added.

John Connor, Pruiba President and Founder said, "Having worked with Armstrong for several years in the South Florida market, I have gained tremendous respect for Alex's leadership and the entire team." "Armstrong's vision, organizational structure and complementary service offerings give us the vehicle to offer our clients warehousing, transportation, final mile distribution, and more," Connor added.

Pruiba is now operating as The Armstrong Company.

About Pruiba

Pruiba is a South Florida corporation specializing in architectural wall system installation, as well as acoustic baffle systems and modular systems furniture. Founded by John Connor who has been a part of the office system installation industry since 1979 and holds a DIRTT certification, we pride ourselves in excellent customer service and quality products. Our team is certified in Allsteel and experienced in Falkbuilt, Transwall, Environamics, and many other architectural wall systems. We also install various acoustic systems such as TURF, Frasch, Snow Sound, and more. Pruiba is committed to servicing your modular wall system installation needs and solving your installation and service challenges. Learn more at Pruiba.com.

About The Armstrong Company

The Armstrong Company is a global leader in supply chain services and residential and commercial moving. Our nationwide network of local experts combine personalized attention and global reach to provide solutions tailored exactly to your needs. Whether you're moving your household, your business, or your product, we do what it takes to get your goods where they need to go. Learn more at goarmstrong.com .

SOURCE The Armstrong Company