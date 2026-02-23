The Armstrong Company Names New Co-Chairs and CEO

Shifts reflect a new generation of decision-makers for the nearly 70-year-old enterprise

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Armstrong Company , a global moving and supply chain company, today announced changes in its leadership team. Todd Watson has stepped into a co-chair role from his CEO position. His cousin, Mark Pickens, has also been appointed to co-chair. The two co-chairs maintain representation of both sides of the multi-generational family business—the Watson family and the Springer family—and now serve as the company's third generation of leaders. Will Abbay, Armstrong's chief operating officer since 2021 and 25 years' experience in the organization, succeeds Watson in the role of CEO. Abbay will lead the company's day-to-day execution across 34 U.S. markets.

"These leadership shifts are intentional and designed to position Armstrong for the next chapter of growth," Watson said. "As I shift into co-chair and Will into the CEO position, we are creating clearer separation between governance and management. Armstrong was founded as a family business, and it will remain that way. This new structure establishes sharper strategic oversight and a durable framework designed to propel our organization forward and maintain our long-term, multi-generational legacy."

The co-chairs serve as the final decision-makers of major company plans and act as a seamless conduit between everyday operations and corporate governance. The previous co-chairs, Tom Watson and Karen Field Isaacman, will retain their seats on the board of directors and continue to provide insight on long-term decisions. The two, whose fathers founded The Armstrong Company in 1957, have been co-chairs since 2013 and were the power players behind the company's innovation and transformation into a global logistics leader.

"Mark and I are honored for the opportunity to represent the third generation of the Watson and Springer families," Watson said. "My father, Tom, and Karen have been instrumental in extraordinary achievements that brought company growth, service diversification and team stability. They're both admirable role models to us, and Mark and I aim to drive the upward momentum they've built over several decades and write a bold new chapter for Armstrong."

About The Armstrong Company:

The Armstrong Company is a global leader in supply chain services and residential and commercial moving. Our nationwide network of local experts combine personalized attention and global reach to provide solutions tailored exactly to your needs. Whether you're moving your household, your business, or your product, we do what it takes to get your goods where they need to go. For more information, please visit GoArmstrong.com .

For more information, contact:

Christina Babu Hilary Sauls Obsidian Public Relations The Armstrong Company Phone: 901-289-7633 Phone: 901-367-3087 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Armstrong Company