The Arnold Companies makes major West Coast acquisition, expanding the TACenergy supply network and increasing operational efficiencies

Increasing its west coast presence with a majority of the IPC sales team, TACenergy will maintain offices in Santa Ana, CA, Sacramento, CA and Seattle, WA. The shared expertise and TACenergy resources will allow local sales to continue providing the service expected by existing IPC customers. Along with the competitive fuel prices and reliable supply the TACenergy network offers expanded opportunities to all customers.

"We are very excited to bring on an experienced west coast sales force. The combined team will have a stronger supply footprint, a more efficient administrative machine and the same strong level of service the customer base has experienced," said TAC Chairman and CEO, Greg Arnold.

Fred Sloan, Chief Operating Officer of TACenergy stated, "We are already working to harness the expertise of both groups to deliver innovation across the wholesale fuel sales network, leveraging national supply resources and managing administrative and logistics capabilities." Sloan also added, "The acquisition builds upon the existing relationships of unbranded and branded fuel products which include Sinclair gasoline and Neste MY renewable diesel, allowing TACenergy to expand into the renewable diesel category and provide new alternatives for existing customers."

Maintaining the west coast offices to strengthen presence in the area for TACenergy, customers will continue working with the people they know. Ted Tanaka, CEO of IPC shared with his team and customers, "Joining the IPC business into the TACenergy network builds an unbeatable combination of services and products to help our customers deliver the same. From the supply network, trading capabilities and office services that provide unprecedented accuracy, the combined expertise will lead the wholesale fuel industry."

Many of the key operational and sales management team members will be joining TACenergy, including Randy Jones, who joins TACenergy as Vice President of Sales and Operations, covering the combined national footprint of the organization. Mitch Lewis, General Manager of Sales, leading Southern California sales. Jim Harper, General Manager of Sales, managing Northern California and Pacific Northwest sales. All three positions report to Chief Operating Officer, Fred Sloan. Together, the combined team of industry leaders, from back office to frontline sales will position TACenergy to be one of the largest national wholesale fuel suppliers in the country, with annual sales exceeding 2.7 billion gallons and well over $5 billion in revenue.

About TACenergy

TACenergy is a Dallas, Texas based independent national wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products. Customers include branded and unbranded gasoline, as well as diesel retailers, industrial users, transportation, trucking, government, utilities, mining, construction, plus any other commercial user or reseller of fuel. TACenergy delivers added value to its customers through customized fuel management programs, a 24/7 Supply & Logistics call center and comprehensive carrier agreements. TACenergy has an annualized fuel volume exceeding 2.7 billion gallons, and a vast terminal supply network with fourteen regional sales offices spanning North America. TACenergy is a division of TAC – The Arnold Companies, a Texas-based aviation and energy marketing company.

Learn more about the passion for great service at www.tacenergy.com. For more information about TAC – The Arnold Companies visit www.thearnoldcos.com .

CONTACT: Tad W Perryman, VP Marketing

214-538-5475 [tperryman@tacenergy.com]

SOURCE TACenergy

Related Links

http://www.tacenergy.com

