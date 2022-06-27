The Art Farm Announces Grand Reopening of Their Newly Renovated Space

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Farm on the second floor of 431 E 91st St. has officially announced that their newly renovated space has opened.

This newly renovated space includes a variety of new and engaging spaces for children including two classrooms, a petting zoo, party rooms, a full size kitchen for cooking programs and much more. The reopening of The Art Farm's space comes with new activities and a new Afterschool Club in addition to their existing programs.

Enrollment for all classes, preschool and camps is officially open. Our weekends are back and running with cooking classes on Saturday mornings with farm fresh recipes. Their popular weekend program Mornings on The Farm which takes place Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8am -10pm is open for reservations. Join them for this program and help feed the bunnies their breakfast.

If you'd like to take a look at their new space you can visit their website theartfarms.com/farm-tour/ and take a virtual tour! Users can also view their calendar events, class schedules, and get more information about their various classes and programs on The Art Farm's website.

About The Art Farm

The Art Farm in New York is a nature-focused children's educational center with the goal of offering children a break from city life. They accomplish this through art, cooking, and animal programs — they even have New York's only indoor petting zoo! The Art Farm offers a wide array of services including classes, birthday parties, scheduled events, summer/holiday camps, drop-in visits, preschool, and much more.

