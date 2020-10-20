The ART Hotel Denver Joins Curio Collection by Hilton

The ART Hotel Denver Becomes the First Curio Collection by Hilton Property in Colorado Tweet this

In the heart of Denver's Golden Triangle Museum District, the ART Hotel Denver pays homage to its iconic next-door neighbors and expansive museum district. Surrounded by the city's cultural and architectural landmarks, and in proximity to over 100 restaurants, bars and clubs, the ART Hotel Denver enjoys a privileged location in Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood—a walkable and burgeoning arts district perfect for gallery hopping and cultural exploration—often referred to as the masthead of downtown Denver.

The ART adds another layer to this rich environment by presenting a collection of original works of art that celebrate the creative spirit of 20th and 21st century artists around the world. Experiential, intimate and refined, the ART is a modern architectural gem bursting with unique, multi-sensory installations. In-house curator, the esteemed Dianne Vanderlip, has assembled a collection of more than 40 pieces that boast the "who's who" of modern art, including Claus Oldenberg, Tracey Emin, John Baldessari, Ed Rucha, Leo Villareal and Sol LeWitt. Many pieces of original artwork commissioned specifically for the ART have been carefully curated to maximize the guest experience from the moment of arrival. Each guestroom floor is inspired by an individual artist, whose original artwork is stylistically translated throughout each room and suite.

Guests can relax in one of the 165 stylishly appointed guestrooms or one of the twenty well-appointed suites, each completely reimagined with amenities and décor created with today's modern traveler in mind. Other highlights of the hotel include FIRE restaurant and lounge, which embodies the American art and craft of playful yet sincere hospitality in a modern contemporary setting that draws on the energy of the city below; a 24-hour fitness center and for those seeking a memorable, event, conference or wedding, more than 7,500 square feet of flexible event and meeting space that can accommodate up to 350 guests. The hotel also offers ample and diverse spaces for smaller group events, including conference rooms, a boardroom, private dining spaces and an outdoor terrace space. As part of Curio Collection, and with the health and safety of guests and staff top of mind, The ART has implemented a number of enhancements in order to adhere to local government standards. The property is also participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program to help guests enjoy a clean and safe experience during their stay. The new standards under Hilton CleanStay include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to show that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, additional cleaning of common areas and items, contactless check-in, innovative disinfection technology and flexible housekeeping options.

The ART also takes part in Hilton's EventReady with CleanStay global meetings and events program designed to create event experiences that are clean, flexible, safe and socially responsible. EventReady provides curated solutions with creative food and beverage, thoughtful technology resources, elevated standards and practices with spaces designed for physical distancing, and reimagined ways to meet and gather. The goal is to create a safe and comfortable environment for event planners and their attendees.

The ART Hotel Denver, Curio Collection by Hilton will be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct brands, offering its 108 million members direct access to instant benefits, including flexible payment options and exclusive member discounts, as well as digital amenities that are available through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app.

To celebrate the opening of the hotel, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Points per night for bookings from October 20, 2020 to April 20, 2021, when booking directly with Hilton.

The ART Hotel Denver, Curio Collection by Hilton is located at 1201 Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80203. For more information, or to make a reservation visit TheARTHotelDenver.Curio.com or call 1-303-572-8000.

About Commonwealth Hotels Collection, LLC

Commonwealth Hotel Collection, the full-service hotel division of Commonwealth Hotels, manages a wide variety of independent and premium full-service branded hotels in multiple market segments and markets. Commonwealth Hotel Collection has established itself as a premier hotel management company that has grown through performance-based, third party management contracts as well as equity partnerships.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is an upper-upscale, global portfolio of more than 90 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts. Curio Collection properties offer travelers authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Read the latest brand and hotel stories at newsroom.hilton.com/curio, and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,200 properties with more than 983,000 rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2019 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the 108 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

SOURCE The ART Hotel Denver