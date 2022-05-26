The Art Institute of Austin Spring Student Fashion Show Set for June 8th

The fashion show will showcase six of Ai Austin's talented fashion students, each displaying two to three of their favorite designs created this past term. Led by Ai Austin Fashion Faculty Karen Bravo, the show's production will be managed by Mia Morales, a Fashion & Retail Management student from San Antonio, TX who will be assisting Bravo. After the show, student designers will welcome questions about current designs and upcoming trends through a meet and greet session.

"This show is an end-of-term celebration of the students' hard work, and an opportunity for them to show off what they have learned during this term," said Bravo.

The six (6) Ai Austin Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design students selected to showcase their work, include:

Deja Wright , a sophomore in fashion design who is originally from Baltimore , will be showing pieces with a touch of texture, color, and prints blended into a rebellious style.

"Our students in the Pattern Making/Draping and Construction courses have learned the basics of pattern making, draping, and construction over 10 weeks, making a basic bodice, pencil skirt, dresses, and pants, as well as a bias-cut dress inspired by French designer Madeleine Vionnet," added Bravo. "The audience will see the student's interpretations of what they learned this term and their runway show is highly anticipated."

The Spring Student Fashion Show is open to the public and offered at no charge.

When: Wednesday, June 8th from 5:30-7pm. Doors open at 5pm with refreshments, and the fashion show will be followed by social time with the designers until 7pm.

Where: Lost Pines Art Center, 1204 Chestnut St, Bastrop, TX 78602

The show will also be available to the public via livestream at Ai Austin's Instagram page, @Ai_Austin .

To learn more about The Art Institute of Austin, visit www.artinstitutes.edu/austin .

