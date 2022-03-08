The Art Institute of Austin Spring Student Fashion Show Set for March 16th

Led by Ai Austin Fashion Faculty Karen Bravo, the fashion show will showcase four of Ai Austin's talented fashion students, each displaying their two favorite designs created this past term. Assisting Karen is Mia Morales, Ai Austin student and assistant fashion show producer for this event. After the show, student designers will welcome questions about current designs and upcoming trends through a meet and greet session.

"Our students in the Construction & Patternmaking and Draping classes have been learning constructing skills such as sewing various seams and techniques such as inserting zippers or adding buttons," said Bravo. "This means the audience will see one-of-a-kind, unique, and experimental fashion design ideas. Planning and producing a fashion show as dynamic as this is truly a great opportunity for our students."

When: Wednesday, March 16th from 5:30-6pm. Doors open at 5pm with live music, and the fashion show will be followed by discussion sessions with students and faculty until 6:30pm.

Where: Lost Pines Art Center, 1204 Chestnut St, Bastrop, TX 78602

This event is open to the public and offered at no charge.

The four (4) Ai Austin fashion design students selected to showcase their work, include.

Zipporah Neema Nyamuhebe, a senior level student about to graduate, will be showing off menswear items, blending the classics with her unique African influence. A male and female model will walk the runway sporting two separate but stylish looks.





Kenah Fuller, a senior level student about to graduate, will show off her handiwork with her delicate, handmade detailed designs through shaping and linework.





Naomi Hollar , a first-year student who has wanted to be a fashion designer since she was a kid. She enjoys color theory and her designs will show off some of her color experiments.





Sylvia Garcia , a third-year student, will show her talent for narrowing in on sharp design lines and creating the perfect feminine shapes. Mixing fabrics is her forte, with an aim to fabricate fresh and modern styles for all to enjoy.

"Continuously impressed by our students and the caliber of their work, we are particularly proud to share this event with our community for what is sure to be an inspiring fashion show," said Harvey M. Giblin. M.Ed, Campus President of The Art institute of Houston and its branch campuses, The Art Institute of Austin and The Art Institute of San Antonio.

The runway show will be available to the public via livestream at Ai Austin's Instagram page, @Ai_Austin .

To learn more about The Art Institute of Austin, visit www.artinstitutes.edu/austin.

