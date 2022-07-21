The Art Institute of Virginia Beach Art Gallery Hosts Closing Reception Honoring Juneteenth with Works by Renowned Painter, Richard C. Press, Sr.

The Virginia Beach community is invited to attend the gallery closing for one last chance to see the artwork of Mr. Press. Plus, the renowned artist will be presenting live art that will be showcased on the day of the closing.

"A lifelong painter, muralist, and educator, Mr. Press visually and beautifully tells the stories significant not just to African American history, but the history of our country as a whole," said Cheritta Crenshaw, Enrollment Counselor at The Art Institute of Virginia Beach.

Where: The Art Institute of Virginia Beach Gallery | Two Columbus Center, 4500 Main St. Suite 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

When: Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4-7 pm

Crenshaw added: "It has been a pleasure to share his contributions with our community throughout this gallery exhibition and we look forward to a highly regarded closing for Mr. Press."

Mr. Press's murals have captured widespread attention, appealing to the masses visually and symbolically. In 2019, his painting "Here Today, Gone Tomorrow" was featured in a documentary produced by USA Today called "1619: Searching for Answers" - an in-depth look at the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in America in 1619. A master with acrylics and oils, Mr. Press has created an impressive portfolio that includes abstracts, impressionism, realism, portraits, and several commissions for murals and private pieces.

For more information please visit The Art Institute of Virginia Beach online or contact Cheritta Crenshaw at [email protected] .

