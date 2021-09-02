The Art Institutes and Ai Alumnus Johnathan Hayden Head to New York Fashion Week 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Institutes (Ai) is proudly attending New York Fashion Week (NYFW) this September to conduct interviews and cover exclusive fashion shows in an effort to bring all the excitement of the highly anticipated, in-person event to the global Ai community via Ai LIVE.

Ai's Coverage of NYFW 2021

Ai LIVE is the college's digital tv platform, made popular during the onset of the pandemic as a way to connect the Ai audiences in a virtual yet meaningful way. Ai LIVE's energetic host, E. Vincent Martinez, is no stranger to Fashion Week. Martinez, a sought-after media personality and the creator of the interactive lifestyle brand, Fashionado , has conducted exclusive interviews with celebrities and fashion icons and returns to NYFW this year in person.

Ai's extensive global community includes passionate artists, steadfast designers, and determined creatives – many who aspire to attend NYFW someday in person. Until then, Ai LIVE will broadcast exciting interviews with fashion bloggers and creative arts leaders to the school's expansive community of over 753.3k followers eager to follow the event.

Ai Alumni, Johnathan Hayden

Notably, fashion designer, creative director, and alumnus of The Art Institute of Dallas, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design, Johnathan Hayden, will show his collection at Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) Forever Renaissance Show and Style Awards. HFR's NYFW 2021 Show , which kicks off Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 7th at 8pm EST, is more than a runway show – it's a family reunion with a vital look at emerging designers of color collections. As a designer of color, Hayden explores his own identity through his brand and admiringly infuses his cultural heritage and respect for STEM and technology into his womenswear designs. Hayden is included in the official IMG / NYFW calendar with an additional digital show scheduled for September 9th at 3:30pm.

In addition to his NYFW appearance, Hayden will be designing a window display at Bergdorf Goodman. The world-famous, Fifth Avenue windows will feature various looks from each designer included in this year's HFR.

Hayden began his fashion career in 2012 earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design from The Art Institute of Dallas and went on to earn his MFA from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Hayden has previously credited his education for preparing him for a career in fashion. "[Ai] really prepares its students to enter the industry with practical and real goals, rather than inflated and saccharine dreams of becoming big stars."

Today, Hayden is respected for his dedication to couture techniques and sustainable design and production, and his unique ability to combine the worlds of fashion, art, and technology. In 2016, his work contributed to exploring meaningful applications of technology in fashion including augmented reality showcased at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. By bridging the gap between fashion and technology, Hayden and Ai's design team share a commonality.

Ai LIVE will also bridge this gap between fashion and technology by bringing NYFW 2021 to its global audiences via its social media channels.

NYFW runs from September 8th until September 12, 2021. Follow along with the excitement by visiting Ai on YouTube , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

The Art Institutes (Ai)

