The Art Institutes Selects Bastrop As New Central Texas Location

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Institutes today announced that it is pursuing plans to relocate the Austin campus to Bastrop in summer 2020 to provide students with unparalleled industry immersion opportunities at new facilities. Upon approval of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSOC), The Art Institutes will proceed with an agreement with the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation for a 10-year lease at three facilities in the community: 921 Main Street, Lost Pines Art Center and Silos and New Republic Studios, where students will have access to production facilities, audio engineering rooms and other ancillary spaces where they will gain invaluable career experience.

The Art Institute of Austin, a branch of The Art Institute, of Houston has served as an important source of creative professionals for more than a decade. It is one of The Art Institutes, a system of private, nonprofit schools located throughout the US that extends back to 1921. The school offers diplomas through bachelor's degrees in the areas of design, media arts, culinary and fashion.

"This proposed move will not only offer a change in location, but also a change in pathway for The Art Institutes, one that will open doors and give students new opportunities to form valuable relationships with industry professionals, gain practical real-world experience, and integrate into an art-rich community, all in a manner that has never existed," said Claude Brown, Chancellor of The Art Institutes.

The Art Institute of Austin will offer a variety of programming across the three proposed facilities. The Art Institutes' film and production courses will be a featured program at the campus, as part of a unique collaboration with New Republic Studios. The Bastrop location will be a significant step toward industry immersion for students, with training programs side-by-side with media professionals in the field. Not only will Austin students be able to take advantage of the new campus offerings, but students studying at The Art Institutes' campuses in Houston and San Antonio will also enjoy the benefits.

"This is a huge opportunity to give The Art Institute students a hands-on, real-world experience, connecting them directly to those working professionally in the creative industries. Allowing for internships, mentorships and a chance to take a deep dive into what it takes to truly make a living in their chosen field," said Mindy Raymond, President of New Republic Studios. "This symbiotic relationship can be enhanced through the years as both New Republic Studios and The Art Institute look to expand in both vision and reach."

Request for approval of the relocation is currently being reviewed by SACSCOC. In the interim, Bastrop Economic Development Corporation is working with The Art Institutes on plans to construct a new, two-story, 9,000-square-foot facility at 921 Main Street, purpose-built to serve the institution. The new building will provide an anchor space with industry-current classrooms and amenities. Upon the approval of the relocation, The Art Institutes will also lease gallery and teaching space at the Lost Pines Art Center and Silos.

"I'm impressed by The Art Institutes' ability to continue to evolve in times of change, drive creativity and inspire their students to be the absolute best they can be in their craft," said Alma Allen, The Art Institute of Houston's Board of Trustees Chair. "It's not only important to have the ability to see the larger vision, but it's equally important to be able to put the pieces in place, through strategic partnerships and new educational offerings, to achieve that vision. Institutional leadership has proven they can do just that, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

This will be the first institution of higher learning located in Bastrop. Construction is planned to begin in August 2019 for the new building at 921 Main Street, and renovations at the Lost Pines Art Center and Silos will begin in late 2019. All construction is scheduled to be completed in June 2020, with the campus opening to students for the summer quarter upon receipt of necessary approvals.

About the Art Institutes:

The Art Institutes is a system of private, non-profit schools through the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Administrative office: The Art Institutes, 615 McMichael Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 © 2019. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved. Our email address is materialsreview@aii.edu.

About The Art Institute of Austin, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston:

The Art Institute of Austin, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston, provides a very special experience for its students and the city's local arts scene. Austin is a city that strives to "keep it weird," and in doing so, it is an arts magnet. Founded in 2008, the school offers degree programs in the areas of Design, Fashion, Media Arts and Culinary. For more information about The Art Institute of Austin, please visit www.artinstitutes.edu/Austin.

The Art Institute of Austin is a branch campus of The Art Institute of Houston. The Art Institute of Houston is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404.679.4500 for questions about the accreditation of The Art Institute of Houston.

The Art Institute of Austin, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston, is one of The Art Institutes, a system of private, non-profit schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. 101 W. Louis Henna Blvd, Austin, TX 78728. © 2019. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE The Art Institutes