The Art Of Fencing: 17th Annual Grand Assault Of Arms Comes To Museum Mile In New York City On November 10th, 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Historical Fencing will conduct the final rounds of its 2019 Grand Assault of Arms fencing tournament in a public, family event on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:30–4:30pm at the New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue (at E. 103rd Street), New York City, 10029.

The Grand Assault of Arms is an annual, open fencing tournament organized by the Association for Historical Fencing (AHF) for fencers to demonstrate their skills and be judged in the same manner in which fencers were judged over a century ago. In years past, events like the Grand Assault were highly popular, celebrated events, where spectators flocked to see renowned swordsmen face off in public, final rounds of the tournaments. Maestro Jeannette Acosta-Martinez, fencing master at the Martinez Academy of Arms and cofounder of the AHF, affirms, "The AHF Grand Assault showcases fencers' individual spirits and expressions of self-mastery via demonstrations of their precision of technique, which form the basis of the art and science of historical fencing." Similarly, for its 2019 Grand Assault of Arms, the AHF cordially invites the public to the final rounds of tournament categories including foil, dueling saber, dueling sword, and small-sword, and observe demonstrations of fencing as practiced from the 17th to 19th centuries.

This AHF event celebrates the art, science, and beauty of historical fencing by the public education and demonstration of historical fencing. The AHF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization created in 1999 to promote the study and practice of historical fencing. In particular, as an educationally oriented organization, the AHF maintains a noted library of singular, authoritative texts on both European fencing arts and related martial systems. For more information about the Association for Historical Fencing, please visit www.ahfi.org.

Tickets and directions for this event can be found at www.grandassault.eventbrite.com.

For more information about the Grand Assault of Arms, please visit www.grandassault.com.

For more information about this event, please contact the event organizer, Maestro Jeannette Acosta-Martinez, at 201.330.8670 or 226070@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Association for Historical Fencing

