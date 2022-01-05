"The Art of Making Sense: What We Can Learn from Tao, Coaching & Science" E-book Out Now on All Major Platforms

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Screen2.0 Publishing has published the new e-book "The Art of Making Sense: What we can learn from Tao, Coaching & Science" on all major e-book publishing platforms (ISBN: 9781005504502, initial price: 9.99 US$).

Author Eckehart Röscheisen describes the process: "People write about things they want to learn. This is particularly correct for this book. This book started out as a collection of random stuff in a Keynote presentation, and turned into a 754 pages e-book containing 34 topics, 96 diagrams, more than 150 of crucial questions answered in depth and with clarity. Learning and writing about all the topics in this book has been an incredible journey and an almost spiritual experience for me."

This book is actually the result of more than ten years of research to create a holistic view on essential questions.

"The Art of Making Sense" provides an overview of applied positive psychology that draws on established approaches and recent scientific research, coaching & Tao practices to enhance your life experience, work performance, stress resistance, and wellbeing in many areas.

It looks at different but highly connected complementary areas such as Buddhist Practice & Tao, Philosophy (namely Secular Ethics, Stoicism and Scientific Humanism), Flow, Positive Psychology, Emotional Intelligence, Human Evolution, Cognitive Psychology, Neurosciences, or Neuro-Linguistic Programming to find interesting, surprising & essential answers.

This book tries to help you understand and grow, and tells you what they didn't tell you at school:

how to find your needs, strengths, passions, and values that keep you sincerely motivated,

why and how emotions are a very important part of your decision-making,

why focusing on positive things can rewire your brain to be more optimistic and effective,

how to deal with typical irrational thinking and communication patterns,

how small new habits and simple rules can change your whole life,

why too much choice is a big threat to your freedom,

how to define & reach your goals,

why failure can actually be a good thing, and

what dying people regret the most.

