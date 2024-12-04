The Art of Saving Lives: Magen David Adom Teams Up with Renowned Artist Dede Bandaid for Art Basel Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical and blood services organization, is thrilled to announce an extraordinary partnership with acclaimed urban artist Dede Bandaid. Together, they unveil The Art of Saving Lives at Art Basel Miami, an innovative fusion of art and humanitarianism. The project transforms a fully functional ambulance into a striking mobile masterpiece, representing the resilience and lifesaving mission of Israel's emergency services across diverse communities — Jewish, Christian, and Arab alike.

A MASTERPIECE ON WHEELS: HOPE, HEALING, AND HUMANITY

At the heart of this groundbreaking initiative is a reimagined ambulance, designed by Dede Bandaid. Blending his iconic urban bandage motifs with the practical design of an emergency vehicle, Dede has turned the ambulance into a canvas of compassion.

"I want my band-aids to help others, to reach everyone and every place that needs healing," Dede said.

"The Art of Saving Lives ideation transcends functionality by infusing it with the emotional power of art," said Ronit Neuman, National Board Member of Magen David Adom, and the visionary behind this initiative. "It is a testament to Israel's resilience, creativity, and unwavering commitment to saving lives."

This moving artwork not only highlights universal themes of healing, renewal, and hope, but also bridges the gap between essential services and creative expression. By reimagining the ambulance as a symbol of humanity's shared values, The Art of Saving Lives inspires viewers to reﬂect on the enduring human spirit and the vital work of MDA.

MAGEN DAVID ADOM: A LIFELINE FOR ALL COMMUNITIES

Magen David Adom is a cornerstone of Israel's national healthcare and disaster response. From maintaining the country's blood supply to serving the Israel Defense Forces and providing emergency care for all citizens, MDA exempliﬁes compassion and commitment.

With The Art of Saving Lives at Art Basel Miami, MDA aims to raise global awareness of its critical mission and its lifesaving work for people of all backgrounds.

ART BASEL MIAMI: A GLOBAL SHOWCASE FOR HUMANITARIAN ART

Art Basel Miami, one of the world's most prestigious art fairs, provides an unparalleled platform. This captivating project delivers a powerful message about the intersection of art, resilience, and humanitarian efforts, capturing the imagination of audiences worldwide.

ABOUT MAGEN DAVID ADOM

Magen David Adom (MDA) is a nonproﬁt organization and Israel's national emergency medical service provider, dedicated to emergency response, blood banking, and disaster relief. Guided by a mission to save lives, MDA serves people of all backgrounds, supported by the generosity of donors worldwide.

Members of the media are invited to view the installation from December 4 to 6 at Temple Emmanuel, and at a special brunch in honor of Art Basel on Saturday, December 7 at the Sagamore Hotel.

