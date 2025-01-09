The Art of Whiskey Returns to New Orleans for 2nd Annual Big Game Week Whiskey Tasting at M.S. Rau

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Art of Whiskey event is back for its 2nd annual tasting experience, set to take place at the world-renowned M.S. Rau gallery in the heart of New Orleans' French Quarter. This exclusive evening of whiskey, culinary delights, and live jazz will benefit the Rau for Art Foundation, supporting arts education and appreciation in local schools.

Art of Whiskey Las Vegas Whiskey Sampling

An Unforgettable Evening of Art and Whiskey

Guests will enjoy an elegant night of whiskey tastings, cigar pairings, and gourmet food set among priceless works of art, jewelry and antiques. Attendees can expect an immersive experience, blending the artistry of fine spirits with the sophistication of M.S. Rau's historic setting, surrounded by legendary art from Picasso, Renoir, Monet, Rockwell, Lebasque and more. It's a night where craftsmanship meets culture in a truly unforgettable environment. Live jazz performances will add to the ambiance, creating an evening of culture, craftsmanship, and community.

Star-Studded Lineup

The event will welcome an impressive list of celebrity guests, including:

Ron Isley – Grammy-winning artist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer pouring his Ron Isley Liquid Gold XO Brandy





Hue Jackson – NFL Head Coach





TJ Ward – Super Bowl Champion and 3-time Pro Bowler





Eric Metcalf – Former All-Pro Cleveland Browns legend





Dylan Laube – RB for the Oakland Raiders





Bub Means – New Orleans Saints WR





Kristian Wilkerson – Raiders WR





Doc Curry – Hip-hop legend and co-founder of Death Row Records





Ella Markovsky – Mrs. Universe 2022-2023





– Mrs. Universe 2022-2023 And many more celebrities, athletes, and industry icons.

What to Expect:

Whiskey Tastings: Close to 100 premium spirits from world-renowned distilleries such as GlenAllachie, Kilchoman, and Nc'Nean Organic Single Malt.





Cigar Lounge: Enjoy premium cigars perfectly paired with whiskey selections.





Masterclasses: Learn from experts about whiskey and cigar pairings.





Learn from experts about whiskey and cigar pairings. Food Pairings: Indulge in gourmet culinary bites designed to complement the finest drams.

Supporting Arts Education

Proceeds from the event benefit the Rau for Art Foundation, which helps young artists pursue academic and professional goals through scholarships and arts education programs.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025





Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM





Location: M.S. Rau, 622 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130





Tickets: Available at https://TheArtofWhiskey.eventbrite.com





Available at https://TheArtofWhiskey.eventbrite.com About The Art of Whiskey:

The Art of Whiskey is an annual celebration of fine spirits, cigars, and culture, held during Big Game Week. Featuring exclusive tastings, celebrity guests, and masterclasses, it's the premier event for whiskey enthusiasts. Learn more at https://whiskyedu.org/artofwhisky/.

About M.S. Rau:

Founded in 1912, M.S. Rau is one of North America's most prestigious fine art, antiques, and jewelry galleries. With a 40,000-square-foot showroom, it features masterpieces by artists such as Monet, Renoir, and Picasso. Led by third-generation owner Bill Rau, this family-owned business operates globally, discovering items around the world and placing them in international collections, both public and private alike. For more information, visit https://msrau.com.

Media Contact:

Douglas Smith

408-799-6242

[email protected]

SOURCE Whiskey Education Foundation