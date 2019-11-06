The Art Plug Takes Over Miami Art Week 2019 with The Art Plug Power House

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAMI ART WEEK 2019 – Following the massive success of The Art Plug Power House's debut during Miami Art Week 2018, which attracted over 3,000 attendees, Miami-based curator and art world personality, Marcel Katz (aka The Art Plug) is proud to announce The Art Plug Power House's return for Miami Art Week 2019. Guests are invited to ignite their senses and delve into Year II of The Power House experiential art fair, which will consist of an unparalleled line-up of interactive exhibitions and performance art.

Known for his eclectic taste, creative vision, and ability to connect artists in different ways to create unique experimental showcases, Marcel Katz has conceptualized an adaptive cultural experience celebrating the arts through live installations and interactive environments with The Art Plug Power House.

"We are thrilled to bring The Art Plug Power House to Miami Art Week 2019. While The Power House is an art fair, my team and I envision it more as a unique platform to showcase artists in an extremely unconventional way, while also bringing an entirely new and different experience to those who attend. We look forward to welcoming the masses to the art fair, whether you're an art connoisseur, Blue Chip collector or someone seeking an exciting entertainment-driven event during Miami Art Week." - Marcel Katz

In its second year, The Art Plug Power House will feature 25 art activations and installations, a gallery exposition of over 50 renowned artists, including an art charity auction in partnership with Paddle8 and Best Buddies, live extreme sports performances with world-wide recognized daredevils and stuntmen showcased by Red Bull athletes, a series of artist led panels and talks, and live performances provided by Atlantic Records, all taking place at The Citadel from December 6th - 8th. Artists include Matty Mo aka "The Most Famous Artist" | @themostfamousartist , Mijares | @mijares , Chad Knight | @chadknight , CB Hoyo | @cbhoyo , Rhymezlikedimez | @rhymezlikedimez , and Ketnipz | @ketnipz , to name a few.

In partnership with Red Bull, The Art Plug Power House will also host a private kickoff event on December 5th on the rooftop of Miami Design District's award-winning Museum Garage. The invite-only event will feature a wildly action-packed freestyle motocross routine starring two X Games gold medal winning motocross and SAG certified stuntmen riders: Ronnie Renner, the most decorated motocross rider in the world; and Tyler Bereman the 2019 Freestyle Moto-Cross X-Games Gold medalist. Gregg Duffy, Guinness World Records title holder notably recognized for pulling off the first-ever double front flip in motocross competition at Nitro Circus World Games, will also be in attendance. Guests will also enjoy food and drinks provided by Brad Kilgore, owner of Miami Design District's Ember and Kaido. Merging extreme sports with fine art, the event aims to provide guests an opportunity to interact in a photo and video friendly environment filled with colorful art and adrenaline rushing performances in a truly unforgettable fashion.

"We're fortunate enough to have great partners and sponsors who share in our mission and visionary approach to push through limits and boundaries of how people define art. We want to transform the way people think about art entirely, and we hope to do so by blending together various elements of art and entertainment in the most non-traditional way possible." - Marcel Katz

For both events, lucky riders in the greater Miami area will have the opportunity to ride in custom wrapped art cars designed by three artists provided by The Art Plug with ride sharing partner Lyft. Official Lyft Pick-Up and Drop-Off areas will be present on-site throughout the course of the event days at the Museum Garage and The Citadel.

The Art Plug Power House at The Citadel (8300 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33138) will run from Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 8th from 4PM-10PM. Tickets will be available online starting at $18 with partial proceeds going to Best Buddies. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: theartplugpowerhouse.com.

