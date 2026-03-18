The Artemis Group Announces the Addition of Bill Weber as Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artemis Group, a strategic advisory and government affairs firm dedicated to ensuring the United States remains the world's preeminent spacefaring nation, today announced that Bill Weber has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor.

Bill Weber - Senior Adviser at The Artemis Group.

Weber is a multi-time Chief Executive Officer with a distinguished career leading high-growth technology organizations tackling some of the world's most complex challenges. He brings decades of experience across space, defense, cyber operations, data analytics, and national security—spanning both public and private markets—to The Artemis Group's growing advisory team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to The Artemis Group," said Jim Bridenstine, Founder and Managing Partner. "His leadership experience across the aerospace and national security ecosystem—and his proven ability to build, scale, and guide organizations—will bring tremendous value to our clients and our mission."

Prior to joining The Artemis Group, Weber served as Chief Executive Officer of Firefly Aerospace, an end-to-end space transportation company providing launch, landing, and orbital solutions for commercial and government customers. As CEO, he led the company through significant growth and operational expansion, guiding all technical, financial, and strategic functions to advance Firefly's role in the evolving space economy.

Weber previously founded First Light Acquisition Group, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company that completed a $230 million public raise in 2021. Before founding First Light, he served as President, CEO, and board member of KeyW Corporation, a 2,000-person, $500+ million company specializing in cyber operations, geospatial intelligence, and advanced data analytics for U.S. intelligence and defense customers. His tenure culminated in KeyW's merger with Jacobs Engineering Group in 2019.

Throughout his career, Weber has held C-suite and board roles in multiple high-growth technology companies. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for America's Warrior Partnership, a nonprofit leveraging AI and machine learning to reduce veteran suicide.

A native of St. Louis, Weber began his career as a Captain in the U.S. Army. An Airborne Ranger, he was awarded the Bronze Star for his actions during Operation Desert Storm. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Washington University in St. Louis and is a graduate of The Executive Program at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

About The Artemis Group

The Artemis Group is dedicated to ensuring the United States remains the world's preeminent spacefaring nation. Leveraging deep experience across NASA, the DoD, Congress, and the commercial space sector, the firm provides senior-level strategy guidance, policy engagement, business development, and strategic communications support to help clients navigate the rapidly evolving space and defense landscape.

SOURCE The Artemis Group