LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377119



The artificial grass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017, to reach USD 4.45 billion by 2022. The demand for artificial grass is projected to be on the rise, owing to factors such as the growing number of sports fields and pitches around the globe, increasing application of artificial grass in landscaping, recycling of artificial pitches, and development of different solutions for producing infill materials and yarn technology. However, health and environmental impact of artificial grass may hamper the growth of the artificial grass market during the forecast period. The increased demand for artificial grass in semi-arid and arid areas, unfavorable climatic conditions for the growth of natural grass, and increasing need for water conservation are expected to drive the growth of the artificial grass market. The higher adoption of artificial grass in various sports tournaments and growing investment by key stakeholders such as FIFA and UEFA for infrastructural development and popularity of sports is expected to further drive the market for artificial grass during the forecast period.



The contact sports segment, by application, is projected to dominate the artificial grass market through the forecast period.

In terms of both value and volume, the contact sports segment is projected to dominate the artificial grass market through the forecast period. The growing popularity of football around the globe and high spending on games such as hockey in India and rugby in the US are projected to drive the growth of contact sports segment in the coming years.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

In the artificial grass market, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, in terms of both value and volume, from 2017 to 2022.This region comprises economies such as China, Australia, and Japan, which occupy a significant share of the global artificial grass market.



Factors such as the rise in development of contact sports such as football, development of high-technology parks, rapid urbanization, popularity of artificial grass in residential and commercial landscaping, municipalities and public gardens, coupled with the strong presence of Chinese artificial grass manufacturers are the main factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific artificial grass market.India is projected to be the fastest-growing market in this region due to the various government schemes to encourage colleges and universities to implement artificial grass coupled with the incorporation of artificial grass in hockey fields to upgrade the sports facilities.



Developments and innovations in the infill solutions and yarn fibers, the wide availability of fiber base materials such as polyethylene and polypropylene, and the growing number of investments strategized by the dominant players in Asia also act as drivers for the expansion and growth of the artificial grass market.



Break-up of primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–55 %, Tier 2–30%, Tier 3–15%

• By Designation: C level–40%, Director level–20%, Others–40%

• By Region: Europe–30%, North America–20%, Asia Pacific–35%, South America–15%



The market for artificial grass is dominated by key players such as DowDuPont (US), Tarkett (France), Controlled Products (US), Shaw Industries Group (US), and Victoria PLC (UK). Other artificial grass companies include Act Global (US), SportGroup (Germany), TigerTurf (New Zealand), SIS Pitches (UK), Matrix Turf (US), Nurteks Hali (Turkey), Soccer Grass (Brazil), Limonta (Italy), Sportlink (Brazil), and El Espartano (Argentina).



Research Coverage

The artificial grass market has been segmented based on installation, application, infill material, fiber base material, and region. In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments of the global artificial grass market, high-growth regions, countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the artificial grass market with specific reference to installation and application

• To gain a wide range of information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights of the major regions/countries in which the artificial grass industry is flourishing



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377119



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-artificial-grass-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-8-from-2017--to-reach-usd-4-45-billion-by-2022--300630323.html