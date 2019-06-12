NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Advances in VAD technology will be a key factor driving the growth of the market. The newer generation VADs use several new technologies such as direct flow measurement and remote parameter monitoring and are capable of a wide range of flow for full and/or partial support. They have significantly enhanced survival rates, better quality of life, and device durability with reduced device-related complication rates. Such technological advances and product launches are expected to increase the demand for VADs, which in turn, drives the market. Our analysts have predicted that the artificial heart m market will register a CAGR of almost 9% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778670/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

Increasing prevalence of HF and associated risk factors

The prevalence of HF has been steadily increasing in developing as well as developed countries. In Europe, HF affects 20,000 out of one million people in the general population. The prevalence of HF in western countries is estimated to be around 10,000 to 20,000 out of one million individuals, and the average incidence is around 7,500 per million persons each year. Furthermore, the number of hospital admissions due to HF has also been steadily increasing in several countries. This, in turn, will increase the demand for artificial hearts.

High cost of artificial hearts

The high cost of VADs and TAHs is restricting their widespread adoption in developed as well as developing countries. Vendors offering artificial hearts can charge high prices in part due to structural barriers to competition such as the complex and costly regulatory approval process, and patent protection. These barriers hinder the import of artificial hearts that might compete with domestically manufactured devices and reduce the prices. Hence, the high cost of artificial hearts and procedures are hampering the growth of the global artificial heart market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the artificial heart market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated. The presence of few companies including ReliantHeart Inc. and SynCardia Systems LLC makes competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the advances in VAD and increasing prevalence of HF and associated risk factors, will provide considerable growth opportunities to artificial heart manufactures. Abbott, Abiomed Inc., Medtronic, ReliantHeart Inc., and SynCardia Systems LLC are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778670/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

