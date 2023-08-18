The Artificial Lift Systems Market to grow by USD 4.10 Billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing demand for oil and natural gas to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial lift systems market is to grow by USD 4,103.16 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.76%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Type, End-user, and Geography. North America is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is due to the rising adoption of artificial lift systems and their use in both onshore and offshore oil and gas industries. The dominance of the shale gas industry and the competitiveness of the market in the region are other growth factors. Besides artificial lifts and real-time monitoring can promote the growth of the domestic artificial lift system installation and maintenance market by product and service providers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Lift Systems Market

The report also covers the following areas:

The artificial lift systems market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing demand for oil and natural gas will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High maintenance cost of artificial lift systems will hamper the market growth.

Artificial Lift Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

ESP Systems



RLP Systems



PCP Systems



Others

End-user

Onshore Oil Gas Industry



Offshore Oil Gas Industry

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The ESP systems segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing preference for ESP systems in major oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, Nigeria, and Iraq. This system can be applied in onshore and offshore oil and gas fields which is one of the reasons for its implementation. Additionally, another reason end-user industries prefer ESP systems is that these systems can extract tremendous amounts of oil per day from wells up to 16,000 feet deep. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Artificial Lift Systems Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the artificial lift systems market include Baker Hughes Co., ChampionX Corp., General Petroleum Holdings Pty Ltd., Gulf Coast Pump and Supply, Halliburton Co., JJ Tech, Levare International, Liberty Lift Solutions LLC, NOV Inc., Novomet Group, NOW Inc., OiLSERV, PCM Artificial Lift Solutions, Premium Artificial Lift Systems Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SSI Artificial Lift, Torqueflow-Sydex Ltd., Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC, and Weatherford International Plc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market companies must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the artificial lift systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offering

Baker Hughes Co - The company offers artificial lift systems under the brand name ACE Plus gas handler pumps.

The company offers artificial lift systems under the brand name ACE Plus gas handler pumps. Halliburton Co - The company offers artificial lift systems such as Corsair motors, hydro helical gas separators, and Hercules horizontal pumping systems.

The company offers artificial lift systems such as Corsair motors, hydro helical gas separators, and Hercules horizontal pumping systems. JJ Tech - The company offers artificial lift systems such as gas lifts, progressive cavity pumps, and electric submersible pumps.

Artificial Lift Systems Market 2023-2027: MKarket Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing demand for oil and natural gas is a key factor driving market growth. The growth is due to the industrial and household activities in the developing economies. Various factors such as transportation needs and the rapid increase in world population are significantly boosting the energy needs of these countries. In addition, the demand for oil and natural gas production from mature fields onshore and offshore is also increasing. One of the main reasons for the increase in demand for oil and natural gas from developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Brazil is due to the volatile nature of oil and gas prices. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The increasing adaptation to non-conventional energy sources in Europe is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- The need for high investment in offshore oil and gas operations is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Artificial Lift Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial lift systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial lift systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial lift systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial lift systems market companies

Artificial Lift Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,103.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., ChampionX Corp., General Petroleum Holdings Pty Ltd., Gulf Coast Pump and Supply, Halliburton Co., JJ Tech, Levare International, Liberty Lift Solutions LLC, NOV Inc., Novomet Group, NOW Inc., OiLSERV, PCM Artificial Lift Solutions, Premium Artificial Lift Systems Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SSI Artificial Lift, Torqueflow-Sydex Ltd., Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC, and Weatherford International Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

