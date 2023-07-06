The Artist Friendly Record Label, GUIN Records, Creates Seismic Shift to Prioritize Artistry & Wellness

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable Entrepreneurs and GUIN Records Co-Founders, Misha and Milan Kordestani, are proud to announce the signings and releases of Curtis Waters and Asha Imuno as part of their formal music label launch.

Founded in 2018, GUIN Records was created under the premise to become the first artist friendly label. This concept actively positions GUIN to disrupt the music industry where the artists are prioritized by providing 50/50 net royalty splits, ownership of creative music masters, and a monthly non-recoupable wellness stipend. The mission has always been to amplify voices that echo the core values of wellness and consciousness through the power of music.

GUIN Records has enlisted the help of seasoned business and music industry executives, Tammie Holt to serve as EVP & General Manager, Gary "Biddy" Burbridge - to serve as the Head of A&R & Manager, and Brandon Holman - Vice President Of Marketing and Wellness to spearhead the formal launch. To provide strong visibility in the marketplace, GUIN has partnered with key distributors such as: ADA, FUGA, and SoundOn.

GUIN Records has aligned with KOGO Management to present the formal releases of music's buzzworthy acts, Curtis Waters and Asha Imuno. After bursting onto the scene with the viral hit "Stunnin'" in 2020, Curtis Waters has made a name for himself as an up-and-coming pop icon through his witty, topical lyricism and unflinching creative honesty.

On his debut album Pity Party (which has amassed over a billion streams) Curtis explored themes of mental health, notions of grandiosity, and reconciling his complicated multicultural identity through a journey of self-exploration. His transparency and veracity have resonated with many, securing him a loyal fanbase. His 2020 single "STUNNIN'" has racked up over 295 million streams and ushered Curtis into a new era of creative expression as he collaborated with artists like TiaCorine, Shrimp, and greek to define his new sound. The 23-year-old singer, songwriter, & producer has earned over 150K YouTube subscribers, 55K IG followers, and 5.6 million likes on Tik-Tok - earning him over 100M views across platforms. He has been covered by the likes of Complex Canada, V MAN, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Pigeons & Planes, partnered as an ambassador with MCM, Mercedes, and Haagen Dazs, and has collaborated with iconic artists like Kim Petras, renforshort, and Brevin Kim. His BAD SON LP is a true immigrant story, a reflection on a young, brown creative being thrown into the mainstream overnight while navigating deep issues of self-doubt and cultural identity along the way.

"When Milan and I listened to Curtis' album BAD SON for the first time, his story resonated with us because it resembled a similar exploration of an immigrant experience that we grew up hearing from our parents. While Curtis immigrated from Nepal, and our parents immigrated from Iran, the emotions and growth that both sides battled are felt on a very raw level in Curtis' album. This piece of art is a beacon of resilience that not only our family can empathize with, but that many more can relate to no matter the age or generation," says Misha Kordestani, Co Founder and President of GUIN Records

With co-signs from the music industry elites such as HitBoy, Terrace Martin, Diddy, T-Pain & more, artist and producer, Asha Imuno, has crossed over 10M streams independently, including his breakout single, "ZIG ZAGGING." The Moreno Valley, CA native has a knack for seamlessly weaving between hip-hop, R&B, soul & all of his influences in between, while delivering lyrics that are universally relatable. While currently putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album titled Pins & Needles, the multi-faceted up-and-coming artist and producer delivers his introspective new single "Pushing Buttons."

"Of the many artists we are introduced to in our listening sessions in choosing our next signee, it's nearly impossible to find an artist who has the vocals to sing as well as the talent to rap. Asha Imuno is unique in the fact that he has the ability to perfectly do both which you can get a great glimpse of in his new single "PUSHING BUTTONS," says Milan Kordestani - Co Founder and Chairman of GUIN Records.



